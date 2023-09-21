Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Liebe Group field day at Wubin during dry year still gathered numbers

September 21 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Parker, DPIRD, presenting the soil pit demonstration.
Wayne Parker, DPIRD, presenting the soil pit demonstration.

The Liebe Group held its annual Spring Field Day on September 7, at the 2023 main trial site, hosted by the Carter family, east of Wubin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.