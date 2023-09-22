Farm Weekly
Aussie grain is catching buyer's attention

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
September 22 2023 - 1:00pm
Prices for Australian grains have continued to strengthen in recent weeks on robust demand.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed two significant factors pressuring global grain prices.

