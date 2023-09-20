Farm Weekly
Home/News

Elders Kojonup auction reaps $12,828/ha

MW
By Mel Williams
September 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Elders senior rural real estate executive and auctioneer Simon Cheetham (left), with Kinross vendors Owen Boxall and Sandy Boxall and Elders Real Estate rural real estate sales specialist Ian Hanna before the auction.
Elders senior rural real estate executive and auctioneer Simon Cheetham (left), with Kinross vendors Owen Boxall and Sandy Boxall and Elders Real Estate rural real estate sales specialist Ian Hanna before the auction.

A good crowd assembled on Tuesday last week at the Katanning Club to witness the auction of Owen and Sandy Boxall's Great Southern property Kinross, which had been in the family for almost 100 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.