Kolindale Poll Merino ram sells to $7000

By Jodie Rintoul
September 20 2023 - 9:00pm
With the $7000 top-priced Poll Merino ram at the Kolindale on-property ram sale at Dudinin on Monday were Kolindale stud co-principals Daniela Varone (left) and Luke Ledwith with niece Lucy Hunter and son Louis, Kolindale representative Colin Lewis, buyer Noel Brayshaw, E Brayshaw & Son, Narembeen and Elders auctioneer James Culleton.
THE Ledwith family, Kolindale Merino, Poll Merino and White Suffolk studs, hosted Western Australia's biggest on-property ram sale on Monday - and it certainly didn't disappoint.

