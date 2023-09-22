Farm Weekly
Ejanding Poll Merino, Dowerin ram sale sells top ram to Ludemann family

By Linda Sharman
September 22 2023 - 9:00pm
Elders, Wongan Hills branch manager Jeff Brennan (left), buyer Edward Ludemann, Bolgart and Ejanding representative Shanae Jones and her father and stud principal Brett Jones with the $4500 top-priced ram at last weeks Ejanding on-property ram sale at Dowerin purchased by Mr Ludemann.


New and existing clients of the Ejanding Merino and Poll Merino stud turned out in force at the Dowerin stud's annual on-property ram sale last week and were rewarded with an extremely even line-up of sires to select from.

