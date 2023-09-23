Farm Weekly
Manjimup cattle saleyards up for grabs

By Mel Williams
September 23 2023 - 11:00am
With industrial sites at a premium, and existing infrastructure being put to the test, this gives the prudent investor the opportunity of immediate returns from these existing cattle yards at Manjimup.
Rarely does an opportunity become available to purchase such a unique industrial property in one of the South West's favourite towns, Manjimup, which is undergoing a huge surge of mining activity.

