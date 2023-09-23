Rarely does an opportunity become available to purchase such a unique industrial property in one of the South West's favourite towns, Manjimup, which is undergoing a huge surge of mining activity.
With industrial sites at a premium, and existing infrastructure being put to the test, this gives the prudent investor the opportunity of immediate returns from these existing cattle yards.
The vendors are a consortium of some of Manjimup's leading beef farmers.
They have decided it is time to slow down their operations, and the cattle yards are surplus to their requirements.
They are selling the entire property.
This is on 2.97 hectares of some of Manjimup's prime industrial land at 29-33 Wetherell Street and is a standout location for any business enterprise seeking hard-to-find industrial space in the rapidly-booming South West town.
The infrastructure is a huge cattle yard complex with a total of 136 pens measuring four metres x 4m, 16 pens at 4m x 2m and 15 drafting pens.
With a solid construction of galvanised pipe, the saleyards also include a 6m x 3m weighbridge, two National Livestock Identification System tag scanners, a cattle crush, loading ramps and all pens are connected with an excellent walkway system - allowing smooth operation at sale time.
The property includes a seated grandstand area, ablution blocks, kiosk and an office donga, which gives rise to some immediate cash flow possibilities with the utilisation of the cattle yards.
Power and water are connected and the complex generates a small holding income.
Alternatively, existing livestock handlers or beef producers could salvage the extremely good infrastructure, relocate it to their own premises and press the valuable industrial land into service from a multitude of services.
This could include truck parking, hard stand and storage, to developing to a higher grade of industrial property that is suitable for a multitude of uses.
This is an opportunity for the farmer, entrepreneur, livestock handler and forward planning investors.
The vendors are seeking offers above $1 million, purchased as a going concern with existing lease or with vacant possession.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.