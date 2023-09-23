Farm Weekly
Sutherland families' Arra-dale, Sandown genetics at Carnamah sees strong top price

By Wendy Gould
September 23 2023 - 7:00pm
With the $3100 top- priced Poll Merino were buyer Ned Whybrow (left), Badgingarra, Arra-dale stud co-principal Ashley Sutherland, Alli Whybrow, Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Dan Major.
Buyers from throughout the Mid West and northern Wheatbelt braved gale force winds and squally, horizontal rain to show support for the Sutherland families' Arra-dale and Sandown genetics at Carnamah Showgrounds last Wednesday, pushing prices to a top of $3100 and overall average of $1388 for the Merino and Poll Merino, $994 for the White Suffolks and $856 for the Poll Dorsets.

