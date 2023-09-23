Buyers from throughout the Mid West and northern Wheatbelt braved gale force winds and squally, horizontal rain to show support for the Sutherland families' Arra-dale and Sandown genetics at Carnamah Showgrounds last Wednesday, pushing prices to a top of $3100 and overall average of $1388 for the Merino and Poll Merino, $994 for the White Suffolks and $856 for the Poll Dorsets.