Farm Weekly
Home/News

Bolt family stud Claypans, Corrigin finds Poll Merino buyer in Victoria

By Jodie Rintoul
September 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices hit a high of $4900 for this ram at the Claypans Poll Merino ram sale at Corrigin last week when it sold to LPL Investments Pty Ltd, Shelbourne, Victoria. With the ram were Claypans co-principal Philip Bolt (left), Corrigin, Elders, Corrigin livestock representative and sale auctioneer Steele Hathway, Elders, Merredin representative Emma Dougall, who bid on behalf of the top-priced buyer and Claypans co-principal Steven Bolt.
Prices hit a high of $4900 for this ram at the Claypans Poll Merino ram sale at Corrigin last week when it sold to LPL Investments Pty Ltd, Shelbourne, Victoria. With the ram were Claypans co-principal Philip Bolt (left), Corrigin, Elders, Corrigin livestock representative and sale auctioneer Steele Hathway, Elders, Merredin representative Emma Dougall, who bid on behalf of the top-priced buyer and Claypans co-principal Steven Bolt.

It was a significant day at Corrigin last week when the Bolt family's Claypans Poll Merino stud celebrated its 40th annual sale and they were rewarded for their efforts with buyers pushing prices to a $4900 top.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.