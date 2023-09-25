Farm Weekly
Long-term clients return to Eastville Poll Merino ram sale

By Jodie Rintoul
September 25 2023 - 1:00pm
Prices hit a high of $2500 at last weeks Eastville Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Dudinin. With the top-priced ram were Elders Narrogin/Wickepin agent Paul Keppel (left), buyer Brett Doncon, Wickepin and Kolindale co-principals Daniela Varone and Luke Ledwith.
Long-term clients, who know the Eastville genetics and their production abilities, returned to the Ledwith family's Eastville Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Dudinin last week, where they pushed prices to a high of $2500.

