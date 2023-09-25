Long-term clients, who know the Eastville genetics and their production abilities, returned to the Ledwith family's Eastville Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Dudinin last week, where they pushed prices to a high of $2500.
With last week's strong cold front hitting the Ledwiths' farm in the hour leading up to the sale, it brought smiles to the faces of those attending as they realised its game changing potential for their cropping programs.
This injection of positivity in the buyers from hearing the heavy rain hit the shed roof, added some confidence to their buying when the sale got underway.
With positive and consistent bidding throughout the offering of 108 Poll Merino rams from the 11 registered bidders in the shed, the stud achieved a near total clearance and solid prices.
Under the control of Elders auctioneer Steele Hathway, who at times had to deal with the heavy rain on the shed roof to be heard, the stud cleared 105 of the 108 rams on offer under the hammer at an average $1242, which was back $316 on last year.
In comparison, in 2022, the stud offered and sold 125 Merino and Poll Merino rams at an average of $1558, which included 107 Poll Merino rams at an average of $1539.
Elders, Narrogin/Wickepin agent Paul Keppel said it was a good solid sale for the stud, in particular the clearance rate given the current climate.
"The sale was well-supported by return clients right through the offering which was pleasing to see," Mr Keppel said.
"It was a good consistent line-up of rams from beginning to end with good frames and bright, white wools.
"This consistency in the quality of the offering was shown when the last ram made $2000."
Achieving the $2500 top price was the second ram offered, which was knocked down to former Eastville stud owner Brett Doncon, KE & GM Doncon, Wickepin.
Mr Doncon said he picked the ram for its size, structure and wool quality.
"He has a good, big frame and a soft, well-nourished, quality white wool," Mr Doncon said.
The upstanding, long-stapled, stylish woolled, 105 kilogram ram had current wool figures of 19.8 micron, 3.6 SD, 18.2 CV and 99.9 per cent comfort factor (CF).
Mr Doncon also purchased a second ram, which weighed 108kg and had wool figures of 20.8 micron, 3.5 SD, 16.4 CV and 99.7pc CF.
He will use both rams in his nucleus flock of about 1000 ewes to breed rams for his own use.
All up the Doncons will join 2300 ewes to Merino rams for a May lambing.
The second top price was $2400, paid by long-time client Mt Sheridan Farms, Varley, for a long-stapled, long-bodied ram in lot five.
The 97kg ram had wool figures of 19.4 micron, 3.9 SD, 20.4 CV and 99.6pc CF.
Mt Sheridan Farms purchased a further 17 rams to finish with a team of 18 at an average of $1644.
Its team also included three other rams at more than $2000.
It paid $2200 for a 116kg ram with wool figures of 19.7 micron and 99.5pc CF, $2100 for a 21.1 micron and 99.7pc CF ram with a bodyweight of 104kg and $2000 for a 100kg ram measuring 20.1 micron and 99.4pc CF in the wool.
Return buyers Dean and Troy Warburton, D & D Warburton, Wandering, who are looking to join 3500 ewes to Merino rams and 3500 Merino ewes to White Suffolk sires this season, were also strong at the top end of the market.
The Warburtons worked their way through the catalogue, purchasing 12 rams to a top of $2200 and an average of $1508.
They paid $2200 for a 109kg ram which measured 18.5 micron, 3.5 SD, 18.9 CV and 99.9pc CF in the wool.
The Warburtons' team also had three rams at $2000, including the final ram sold in lot 108 that weighed 108kg and had wool figures of 18.0 micron, 3.2 SD, 17.8 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Dean Warburton said they were chasing rams with good frames and free-growing, white wools.
Clients of more than 15 years, Alf and Adam Watts, LR Watts & Co, Pingelly, were again influential buyers, securing 16 rams at an average of $1075 and a top of $1500 twice.
Adam Watts said they wanted rams with the brightest and whitest wool and good, large frames.
"We like buying from Eastville as the rams have really good white, stylish wools that suit our environment and there are always plenty to choose from," Mr Watts said.
This year the Watts are looking to join 3000 ewes to Poll Merino sires and another 1200 Merino ewes to White Suffolk rams for an April/May lambing.
Fellow long-term Borden-based buyer Richard Milne again showed his support.
Mr Milne worked his way through the offering and finished with a team of six rams to a top of $2200 and average of $1700.
His $2200 purchase was a 94kg sire with wool figures of 21.1 micron, 3.8 SD, 16.8 CV and 99.1pc CF.
Mr Milne, who may cut back his joining numbers this year due to having extra sheep on hand, said he had been a client of the stud for many years and the bloodline did well in his area.
"The Eastville sheep have good conformation and also good wool cutting ability," Mr Milne said.
"They also have a wool type that suits our area."
Other significant buyers were Kov & Co, Pingelly, which purchased through Elders stud stock representative Jeff Brown and Geoff Poultney, G & E Poultney, Pingelly.
Kov & Co secured five rams to a top of $1800 and an average of $1540, while Mr Poultney averaged $1517 over a team of six that topped at $2000.
Mr Poultney said he had been buying from the stud for 10 years and he continued to return and buy as he liked the frame size and wool quality of the Eastville sheep.
"I also like that year-in and year-out there is always plenty of rams to choose from in the line-up as they always present a very even and consistent offering of rams," Mr Poultney said.
