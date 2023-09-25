The 59th annual Wongan Hills and Districts Breeders' Ram Sale saw excellent clearance rates and strong averages across the four breeds offered by the three participating studs.
There was plenty of quality and depth throughout the shed and among all the breeds, attracting 23 registered buyers.
This year numbers penned were slightly decreased for an overall 92 per cent clearance, while both the White Suffolk and Suffolk offering had a complete clearance.
While the top price, gross and average of each breed, as well as overall was down, the mood of the shed was positive with some buyers needing the sheep to make up for crops that just did not receive enough rainfall and others getting the soft finish their crops required.
With the seasonal outlook a mixed one and the state of the lamb market, the results could have been much worse however, testament to the quality on offer and the proven results on the ground, regular and volume buyers solidified the value of the annual sale
This year it was a Poll Merino from the Kelly family's Northwich stud, Wongan Hills, that reached the $1400 overall top price of the combined sale.
The second top price of $1300 was achieved by a Suffolk from the Glass family's Fenwick Farm stud, Calingiri.
The $1250 third top price of the entire sale was the to- priced White Suffolk, and was donated by Fenwick Farm stud to the Shearing for Liz Pink Day campaign, jointly run by Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions, with proceeds donated to the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA.
Rounding out the sale was the Millstead family's Mocardy Poll Merino stud, which sold to a high of $1200 twice.
Elders Muchea livestock auctioneer, Graeme Curry, said the 109 rams penned were a credit to the vendors and the overall 92 per cent clearance was a great outcome.
"The vendors offered a great selection of rams across all breeds today," Mr Curry said.
"The clearances were excellent and showed the demand for these studs bloodlines, especially in the surrounding areas.
"It was a traditional line up of large framed, well woolled Merino sheep.
"There were plenty of long bodied big barrelled, easy care rams.
"While prices weren't exhorbitant, there was plenty of support throughout the catalogue, with vendors prepared to meet the lower market expectations."
Moving onto the terminal sires, Mr Curry said the full clearance showed the level of confidence clients had in the Fenwick Farms genetics.
"It was a very good line up of traditional White Suffolk and Suffolk sheep," he said.
"All the rams had good bodies with great outlooks, good muscling and obviously great support from local areas."
Elders Wongan Hills agent Jeff Brennan also said the sale was a success and showed the demand for these types from local areas.
"It was a really reasonable sale," Mr Brennan said.
"Considering the current market and seasonal conditions, the clearances were excellent."
First cab off the rank was once again Scott, David and Anthony Kelly's offering of 30, Northwich stud bloodline Poll Merino rams of which 27 sold for an average of $930.
The first 11 rams were March shorn and shedded up until around six weeks ago, when they were put out into the paddock.
The entire line up had consistent and impressive wool test results to back up the visual traits on display.
The $1400 top price ram was penned at number 21 and the winning bid was made by Ross A Cousins, Ballidu, who was also the second top volume buyer with a total of six Northwich Poll Merino's for an average of $1058.
The big top-priced ram ram exhibited wool measurements of 18.7 micron and 99.9 per cent comfort factor (CF).
Mr Cousins' son Charles said they liked the more traditional, older style Merino, a big framed Merino.
"The top priced one was a big framed ram," Charles Cousins said.
"It had good wool that was nice and white and bright.
"It is a heavy cutting sheep."
The volume buyer of the Northwich lines was RJ & J Lego, Cadoux, which purchased eight rams to a top of $1100 and an average of $919.
Next it was the Millstead family's 30 Mocardy Poll Merino's that were entered for sale, achieving a top price of $1200 twice and selling 24 for an average of $842.
Lots 41 and 61 shared the $1200 top price honours, with lot 41 measuring 20.9 micron with a comfort factor of 100pc and purchased by Lincoln Meade, Whaddon Farm, Calingiri, who purchased a total of three Mocardy Merinos for an average of $900.
Mr Meade said it was only the second time he had purchased from Mocardy.
"I like the progeny I have on the ground from last years rams," Mr Meade said.
"Mocardy shears every six months and we want to do the same, so we are aiming to increase yield.
"They do well in our environment."
Lo 61 had wool measurements of 20.4 micron and 99.6pc CF and was purchased by Millsteed & Co, Watheroo.
The standout volume buyer for the Mocardy catalogue was once again SA & VM Macnamara, with its purchase of eight Mocardy Poll Merinos, to a top price of $950 and an average of $863.
It was yet another highly successful sale for the Glass family's Fenwick Farm White Suffolk and Suffolk stud.
Their Suffolk stud has been registered for more than 60 years, making it one of the oldest, if not the oldest, registered Suffolk stud nationally.
Fenwick Farm's proven performance and reputation precedes them, so it is no wonder they do not need to provide figures on their rams, the results literally speak for themselves and their client base is very loyal.
They sold their full complement of 29 White Suffolk for an average of $929 and 20 Suffolks for an average of $905.
It was in the line-up of White Suffolks that the Glasses chose to select lucky lot number 79, this ram went on to be the top-priced ram in the White Suffollk section and was purchased for $1250, with the proceeds donated to the Shearing for Liz Pink Day, for the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA.
The ram was purchased by long-term Fenwick Farm client, Lincoln Meade.
He said they had been clients for as long as the Glass family had been selling White Suffolks.
The volume buyer of White Suffolks was Harding Sawyer & Co, Dalwallinu, which purchased nine to a top of $1100 and an average of $939, while SA & VM Macnamara took home six to a top of $950.
The Suffolks were the last to face the auctioneer, making it to a top of $1300 - the second highest price of the overall sale.
Danny Halligan, Halligan Holdings Pty Ltd, New Norcia, bid the $1300 top price.
He said he had been buying from Fenwick Farm for about five years.
"I liked the muscling and the size of the big top-priced ram," Mr Halligan said.
"We have a commercial breeding operation and put the Suffolks over Merino ewes.
"This year we are keeping our numbers the same at 550 breeding ewes."
Sewell Farming, Sandsprings, was the volume buyer in the Suffolk section, taking home six rams for an average of $842.
Rounding out the sale, Harding Sawyer & Co was again volume Suffolk buyer, with its purchase of six rams for an average of $850.
