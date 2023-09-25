Farm Weekly
Home/News

High success at Wongan Hills and District Breeders' Ram Sale

By Tamara Hooper
September 25 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Wongan Hills agent Jeff Brennan (left), buyer Charles Cousins, Ballidu, and vendor James Kelly, Northwich Merino stud, Kondut with Northwichs $1400 top-priced ram at the Wongan Hills and Districts Breeders Ram Sale.
Elders Wongan Hills agent Jeff Brennan (left), buyer Charles Cousins, Ballidu, and vendor James Kelly, Northwich Merino stud, Kondut with Northwichs $1400 top-priced ram at the Wongan Hills and Districts Breeders Ram Sale.

The 59th annual Wongan Hills and Districts Breeders' Ram Sale saw excellent clearance rates and strong averages across the four breeds offered by the three participating studs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.