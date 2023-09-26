It was a big day for the Wise family, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, last week when it hosted its inaugural on-property ram sale.
Having previously sold in the Wagin ram sale and Katanning pre-mating two-tooth ram sales, the Wise family made the move this year to an on-property sale and was rewarded with strong support from both new and returning buyers.
The Wises presented a very even line-up of 60 well-grown Merino and Poll Merino rams which all showed the wool and carcase traits the stud is renowned for.
By auction end, the Elders selling team under the control of auctioneer James Culleton, had cleared 49 rams under the hammer at an average of $1151 to nine different buyers from not only the local area, but as far away as Brookton and Jerramungup.
Broken down, the stud cleared 34 from 42 Poll Merinos under the hammer at an average of $1121 and 15 from 18 Merinos at an average of $1220.
In comparison, in the Wagin ram sale last year, the stud sold 40 from 43 Polls at a $1445 average and 15 from 17 Merinos for a $1693 average.
Mr Culleton said overall it was a very good result for the Wise family for their inaugural on-property ram sale.
"The rams presented very well in line with the Wililoo type which includes excellent carcase traits and wool cutting ability," Mr Culleton said.
"We saw solid competition right through the catalogue however buyers were selective on type and structure.
"Given the current position of the sheep market the clearance and prices met pre-sale expectations."
Equally as happy with the sale result was Wililoo stud co-principal Rick Wise.
"We are very humbled and thankful for everyone who turned up and supported us in our inaugural sale, it spurs us on to keep investing in our breeding program and doing what we love," Mr Wise.
Achieving the sale's $2900 top price was an upstanding, April shorn, Poll Merino sire in lot 27 when it was knocked down to first-time buyers Wes and Rowan Lavender, Lavender Farm Co, Williams.
Wes Lavender said they picked the ram out for its nice, big frame, good bone and nice waxy, white wool.
"We were chasing a ram with carcase attributes, but it still had to have a a good wool quality, which is what this ram has," Mr Lavender said.
The well-grown, long-bodied 114 kilogram ram with excellent spring of rib, had April wool test figures of 17.9 micron, 3.5 SD, 19.6 CV and 99.3 per cent comfort factor (CF), along with yearling scans of 36.5mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and 4.3mm fat.
The ram is a son of Moorundie 061.
Mr Lavender said they would use the ram in a syndicate mating in their nucleus flock with another Moorundie 061 son they purchased from Wililoo privately at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning in August for $6000.
The Lavenders currently join 5000 ewes to Merino sires which includes their 800-head nucleus flock in which they breed rams for their own use.
Mr Lavender said despite the current downturn in the sheep market, they weren't looking at changing their sheep numbers as their country wasn't suited to any more cropping.
The next best price in the sale was $2300 and it was achieved twice for two Merino rams.
The first ram to make $2300 was a long-bodied, stylish woolled Wililoo Hercules son in lot five.
Laying the bid on the 131kg, March shorn ram was long-term buyer Bill Bailey, WJ & GF Bailey, Jerramungup.
The ram had May wool tests of 20.4 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.8 CV, 99.4pc CF and yearling scans of 33.5mm EMD and 4.1mm fat.
Along with buying this sire Mr Bailey, who was chasing large framed rams, purchased another five Merino rams under the hammer to finish with a team of six at an average of $1317.
Mr Bailey said he liked buying from Wililoo as they have good stock and their sheep grew out well.
"The Wise boys are also good to deal with and they are also young and enthusiastic," Mr Bailey said.
The Baileys normally join 8500 ewes to mainly Merino rams, while their flock averages 20 micron and a 5-5.5kg wool cut.
The second Merino sire to make $2300 was a March shorn 129kg sire in lot six and was purchased by Glencoe Farm, Katanning.
It carried Angenup-Wililoo bloodlines and had May wool figures of 20.7 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.3 CV and 99.5pc CF, along with scans of 35.5mm EMD and 5.7mm fat.
Also heading to Glencoe Farm were two other Merino rams at $1700 and $1300.
The volume buyer title for the day went to return buyer of eight years Paul Baker, Redhill Grazing, Woodanilling, when he went home with 13 rams.
Mr Baker purchased nine Poll Merinos at an average of $989 and to a top of $1400 and four Merinos at an average of $850 and to a high of $1000.
He said he had no preference for horned or polled rams.
"All I was looking for were rams with good quality wools," Mr Baker said.
"I like buying from Wililoo as they are good honest sheep with good wools, plus the Wise family are good people to deal with."
Other strong supporters of the sale included Glenlowie Farms, Woodanilling, which purchased seven rams (six Polls and one Merino) at average of $1271 and to a top of $1800 paid for a Poll, while Willingvale Estate, Woodanilling, secured the same numbers seven rams (six Polls and one Merino) for a $1043 average and paid a high of $1400 for a Poll ram.
Katanning-based Knowsley Grazing Co also averaged more than $1000 for its team when it secured five Polls at a $1080 average.
