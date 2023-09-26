Other strong supporters of the sale included Glenlowie Farms, Woodanilling, which purchased seven rams (six Polls and one Merino) at average of $1271 and to a top of $1800 paid for a Poll, while Willingvale Estate, Woodanilling, secured the same numbers seven rams (six Polls and one Merino) for a $1043 average and paid a high of $1400 for a Poll ram.