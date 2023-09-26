Farm Weekly
Wililoo ram sale draws both new and return clients.

By Jodie Rintoul
September 26 2023 - 9:00pm
With the $2900 top-priced ram at last weeks inaugural Wililoo Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Woodanilling were Elders stud stock representative Russell McKay (left) and Jeff Brown, buyer Wes Lavender, Lavender Farm Co, Williams and Wililoo co-principal Rick Wise.
It was a big day for the Wise family, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, last week when it hosted its inaugural on-property ram sale.

