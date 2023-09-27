Farm Weekly
Home/News

Murals brighten up regional and rural towns thanks to Mural Nomad

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
September 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrycja Hannagan, her husband Ben and their dog Zen. The two met at a circus class Ben was teaching and married 12 months later. After COVID-19 the couple decided they wanted to be free of the 9-5 and now travel the country in their Renault Master van, named Moose.
Patrycja Hannagan, her husband Ben and their dog Zen. The two met at a circus class Ben was teaching and married 12 months later. After COVID-19 the couple decided they wanted to be free of the 9-5 and now travel the country in their Renault Master van, named Moose.

Three years ago, Polish artist Patrycja Hannagan was working as an account manager in Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.