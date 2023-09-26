Farm Weekly
$1500 peak for Harold Park North Dohne

By Jodie Rintoul
September 26 2023 - 5:00pm
With the $1500 top-priced ram at the Harold Park North Dohne ram sale at Carnamah were Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael ONeill (left), Harold Park co-principal Charles Wass and buyers Frank Crago and Robyn Goods, Hakea Farming, Coorow.
The annual Harold Park North Dohne ram sale at Carnamah last week saw buying support from local return buyers push prices to a $1500 high.

