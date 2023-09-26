The annual Harold Park North Dohne ram sale at Carnamah last week saw buying support from local return buyers push prices to a $1500 high.
The Wass family, Coorow, again opted for a Helmsman-style auction that resulted in 18 of the 37 rams offered under the Elders hammer sell for an average price of $828 to six different buyers.
In comparison, last year - when the season was much better in the area and sheep market conditions were stronger - the stud sold 33 from 44 rams offered at an average price of $1088.
Elders stud stock representative and prime lamb specialist Michael O'Neill said seasonal conditions influenced the final sale result this year.
"The sale lacked some of its usual buyers, as they are in areas where the season is bad and there is not a lot of feed - and this impacted on competition in the sale," Mr O'Neill said.
"The buyers who did buy, purchased their normal numbers and are happy with the results they are getting.
"The rams once again presented very well in commercial condition ready to go out in the paddock to work and were backed up by some very good Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV)."
Topping the sale at $1500 was a ram catalogued in lot 10 and sold to return buyer Hakea Farming, Coorow.
This ram had an ASBV of 8.84 post weaning weight (PWWT), 12.52 yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW), -0.34 yearling fibre diameter (YFD), 2.34 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), 0.54 yearling fat (YFAT), 0.15 number of lambs weaned (NLW) and a Dohne Plus index of 206.07.
These figures rank it in the top five per cent of the breed for PWWT, YEMD, NLW and the Dohne Plus index.
The ram was picked out by Hakea Farming for its better wool type, good frame and it being a twin.
Along with buying the top-priced ram, Hakea Farming also picked up a second ram at $800 that was in the top 5pc for YCFW, YEMD and the Dohne Plus index.
The second-top price in the sale was $1000 and it was bid by ML Cousins, Watheroo, for a ram catalogued in lot 34.
This ram ranks in the top 5pc for PWWT and YEMD and top 10pc for the Dohne Index with a value of 173.37.
Also heading to the Cousins property was a ram at $700 that had a Dohne Index of 207.63, which ranked it in the top 5pc.
White Gum Park Pty Ltd bought the two highest-priced rams when it purchased two sires both at $900.
These two rams had Dohne Plus index values of 189.74 (top 5pc) and 170.98 (top 20pc).
The volume buyer in the sale, who went home with six rams to a top of $800 (paid three times) and an average price of $750, was return buyer LR & MJ Smith, Carnamah.
The rams the Smiths purchased at $800 had Dohne Plus index values between 154.68 and 158.50.
The next biggest buyer was AE & M Just, who purchased four rams - including three at $800 and one at $700 - to finish with an average price of $775 over its team of four.
The final buyer to secure rams was Sando (WA) Pty Ltd, which purchased two rams at $800 and $700.
