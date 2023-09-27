Art space key for hobby famer Sally Young

Sally Young has long had a passion for all things arty.
After growing out of space for her art projects inside her house, she has built herself a studio on the family's 40-hectare holding at Mumbellup, about 25 kilometres east of Donnybrook and in the heart of the burgeoning Ferguson Valley.
In November, she will be exhibiting at the studio and offering wine tasting for visitors joining the Preston Valley Artisan Trail.
The trail, which is being held on November 4-5, takes in a range of local artist studios, wineries and farms, where various artists and craftspeople will be in residence.
It winds its way through the Shire of Donnybrook, along the Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road from Sandhills Road to Mumballup.
Ms Young, whose studio is at the end of the trail, has had a long-held interest in art and has worked with indigenous and non-indigenous groups in the development of her talent.
She is mostly self taught and started out with felting.
Ms Young moved to Mumbellup with husband Darren and children Harry and Adelaide 14 years ago with the intention of starting a fish farm.
"The clean water for the fish was the main attraction and all of us wanted to live in the country," Ms Young said.
Unfortunately, Mr Young suffered from a brain tumor soon after the move and the fish farming has been put on ice for now.
Instead, the family produces Angus cattle, runs some goats and grows hay.
Ms Young has been a teacher for 27 years and taught in many regional locations, including a long stint in Kalgoorlie.
Part of her role there was with the teacher flying squad.
This fills vacancies in rural, regional and remote schools at short notice and is typically for periods of four to 10 weeks.
It often involves teaching Aboriginal children and requires a good understanding of how they learn and the importance of elders, parents, families and communities as the first educators.
"In this role we recognise and value the learning that Aboriginal children bring with them from home and their communities into the classroom," Ms Young said.
She said she had also worked in educational support for disenfranchised and disabled children and older youth for many years before landing in Mumbellup and starting work at Collie TAFE.
It is here that she teaches access and equality to a wide range of mostly local youth.
"It is a lot about building self-esteem," she said.
"And we are finding our numbers of students are growing, alongside the growth of the town."
Ms Young is the first to admit that being a creative person, she gets bored easily and likes a challenge.
After dabbling with painting and resin jewellery making, she took up felting garments using premium, low-micron wool from Tasmania.
She was taught by a lady in Boyup Brook, who showed her the process, before she went on to be mostly self-taught in design.
The wool is laid out on looms as part of the felting process, which involves matting the wool and allowing it to be shaped.
"The felt is sculpted - without the need for any sowing aside from the leather trim," Ms Young said.
She has come a long way from working at the kitchen bench to having her own on-farm studio in a converted hay shed with hay bale walls, built by her and a friend.
Here in the studio is housed beautiful felted jackets, dresses, skirts and hats that are intricate and infused with silk on the outer layer and leather as the trim.
A feature piece is a felted wedding dress that was commissioned by a friend.
Ms Young said she had also been approached by several big global fashion houses to participate in fashion weeks and runway events across the globe.
Although maintaining a love of felting, Ms Young has now moved on to oil painting on large canvasses.
Her inspiration is the environment and she mostly paints birds, flowers and abstract textural pieces.
Her textile art has won awards at the nearby Boyup Brook Art Prize.
As an aside to the art, Ms Young helps on the family's small farm with Mr Young and Adelaide.
At one stage she found herself googling how to deliver stuck calves.
"My husband bought in some heifers that were obviously mated to the wrong bull (too big) and we had all sorts of issues at calving," she said.
"So I googled it up and started assisting the cows, with seven out of eight calves delivered safely."
At times, Ms Young will run art classes at her studio, but she admits she prefers to concentrate on her own art and having people come to see her at her studio to appreciate her work.
The studio has an eclectic range of felted clothing, paintings, candles, jewellery, hats and scarves - all designed by Ms Young and sold under her label Sally Young Design.
She said she was passionate about having fun and being kind.
"Kindness goes a long way in modern society, along with allowing people to just be themselves," she said.
"It takes courage to put yourself out there - whether that is in art or work or finding a new hobby.
"I love my art, the kids that I teach and travelling to get inspiration for both roles."
Ms Young said she was looking forward to the Preston Valley Artisan Trail and during the two-day event would be serving wine at the studio from the extended family's Margaret River-based winery - the Margaret River Wine Company.
Other venues on the trail include Thomson Brook Estate, The Fine Timber Company, Val's Tin Shed, Yabberup Hall, Mandalay Estate, Jackson's Track and Karrabilly Retreat.
