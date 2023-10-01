Keen for some international company? Maybe an extra income stream? Want to showcase the rural life on your farm?
Australia is desperately in need of households to host international students, according to Vicki Byrne, founder and owner of Australian-owned Downunder Farmstays, and her company is in need of help.
With the return of international travel post COVID-19 lockdowns, families and school students from all over Asia are again flocking to Australia to get a taste of an idyllic Aussie farm life.
Ms Byrne said pre-COVID, hers was considered the world's leading farmstay experience business and catered, in particular, to Japanese students via their east coast farmstay partners.
"Downunder Farmstays is Australia's largest farmstay provider with more than 29 years in the business," Ms Byrne said.
"Before COVID, we were capable of hosting up to 18,000 guests per year.
"COVID hit us hard, but with the return of international travel, Australia is again one of the world's most popular tourism destinations."
Ms Byrne said schools worldwide were restarting student tours to Australia for farmstays - and enthusiasm was also quickly growing again among international travellers, be they families, small tour groups, couples or individuals.
As Australia was still considered the best country in the world for farmstay experiences, she said with demand ramping up again, thousands of extra households would be required to meet the need for hosts.
That availability is potentially good in regional areas, but the word needs to spread.
And so, Ms Byrne is calling for households in rural and semi-rural environments and farmers of all types to open their doors to these travellers.
"A lot of people moved away from the city during COVID and now live in semi-rural settings with hobby farms," Ms Byrne said.
"You are ideal, so please reach out to us.
"You can earn extra income hosting students and other travellers.
"Due to the surge in demand, we're urgently inviting Aussie households in semi-rural and farm environments to join our network of farmstay hosts and receive students or families from all over the world in 2023 and 2024.
"International borders are fully open again and schools are keen to bring students back to Australia for some hands-on real life Aussie country life experiences."
While the Japanese students are more likely to travel to the east coast, Singaporean and Chinese guests are more likely to be the stronger market for WA farmstays.
Ms Byrne said farmstays offered an additional stream of income for regional families, with the potential to bring in thousands of dollars.
Plus they are flexible, as hosts have the freedom to choose when they're available to welcome students and families.
Guests generally stay two to four nights and student numbers can vary depending on the size of the household or accommodation available.
"Before COVID hit, we had more than 550 farms registered with us," Ms Byrne said.
"During COVID, about half of the company's farm hosts either retired, sold their farms or moved on to other employment, however, the demand for farmstays has now returned and surged to high volumes.
"It's very exciting to be bouncing back the way we are right now, and over the next few months, as the weather warms up, we're expecting to receive thousands more international students wanting to experience what it's like to live on an Aussie farm."
The Byrnes have a special link to Japan, having lived there for four years, before returning to rural Victoria.
"Downunder Farmstays has an extensive history of working with Japanese schools and agents, providing support for hosts and students throughout every farmstay," Ms Byrne said.
"We have a particular connection to Japan because in the 1990s, my family moved to Japan for four years.
"It was there that we learned about understanding different cultures and customs.
"When we moved back to Australia, we decided to start farmstays in Victoria for Japanese students and we began building a database of host families."
She said the first group that came over from Japan was 100 students and they had a good experience.
"They absolutely loved our amazing fresh countryside, our unique animals and landscape, our beautiful native flora and fauna and, of course, our fresh, hearty Australian beef,'' Ms Byrne said.
"It's world-famous and nobody can say no to farm fresh produce."
Farmstays host students and families from all over the world, including Japan, Singapore, China, the United States and Europe.
"Students, families and travellers from high density cities around the world are wanting an escape from their hectic urban lives and they come to Australia to spend a few days in the countryside, to experience our land of milk and honey, of green pastures and golden sunshine,'' Ms Byrne said.
"Japanese schools, in particular, love bringing their students to Australia for a farmstay experience."
Downunder Farmstays has hosts in WA, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia and wants to collaborate with even more.
Its requirements make it a little more difficult for WA hosts, as the vast distances from Perth to many regional areas makes shorter stays for students less viable.
However, Ms Byrne said there were still plenty of opportunities.
"The criteria would require that the farmstay be within 1.5 hours' drive of a town such as Gidgegannup or Toodyay, for example," she said.
"Visitors like somewhere with a nice view, with an opportunity to participate in an activity such as fruit picking, vegetable planting and interacting with farm animals such as sheep, goats, chickens and cows.
"Ideally independent travellers such as couples and families like to experience Aussie life, so proximity to a town where they can interact with locals is also a real plus."
Ms Byrne said the ability to earn additional income from another stream was part of Australia's rural landscape and the need for farmers to be flexible to survive.
"Being in the farming and hospitality industry comes with very specific challenges," she said.
"During worldwide crises such as September 11, SARS, the swine flu epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic, our industry got hit hard.
"We're also susceptible to natural disasters, such as flooding, bushfires and drought.
"This is why hosting farmstays is a great source of additional income for any farm, whether it be a hobby farm, semi-rural farm or regional operation."
She said Downunder Farmstays hosts provided quality overnight accommodation, food and shared farm experiences.
"Guests are provided with delicious home-cooked meals," Ms Byrne said.
"All farm activities are also included, such as handfeeding animals, herding livestock and collecting fresh eggs.
"The kids absolutely love it and have the best experiences ever.
"And our farmstay hosts not only receive a handy additional income, earning thousands of dollars for hosting international students from two and four days, but also that amazing international cultural exchange that are so enriching."
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Phone (03) 5977 2526
Email: info@downunderfarmstays.com.au
