ZEV vs ULEV: What's the difference?

This is branded content for LBM Fleet.
The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is steadily rising throughout the developed world.
Individuals, businesses, and governments alike are increasingly concerned about the environmental damage caused by traditional petrol- and diesel-fueled vehicles.
EVs offer a sustainable solution to this growing problem.
Hence, we're seeing more and more vehicle fleets-in both the private and public sectors-undergoing electrification.
Transitioning to an EV fleet is a complicated business.
Along with procuring and adopting the vehicles themselves, there are considerations such as fleet management software, charging infrastructure, route optimisation, and driver upskilling.
But first and foremost is choosing the right vehicle.
EVs come in several varieties. Most of them fall into one of two broad categories: zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) or ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV).
The two types share many characteristics; both require an effective fleet management system. But there are important differences between them, which are covered in this article.
True to their name, zero emissions vehicles do not produce any greenhouse gases.
They run 100 per cent on clean, renewable energy, and their carbon footprint is zero.
It's important to note that not all ZEVs are electric.
Many of them utilise hydrogen fuel cell technology.
As you probably know, electric vehicles are powered by a battery which must be recharged at regular intervals. Most owners charge their EVs at home.
The driving range of EVs (i.e. how far the vehicle can travel before it needs to be charged) varies significantly depending on the type of vehicle, as well as the make and model.
For instance, the Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive has a range of 556 km, while the Long Range version has a range of 681 km.
Compare that to the BYD Atto 3 (480 km), or the MG ZS EV (360 km), and you begin to see the degree of variance.
When it comes to larger vehicles like delivery trucks, the driving range is lower.
Volvo's new fully electric variant truck, for example, is able to carry loads of 7500 kg as far as 200 km before it must be recharged.
A comprehensive charging infrastructure is essential to an EV fleet.
As for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, or FCEVs, they do not need to be charged.
They run on energy produced by a fuel cell stack from hydrogen gas and oxygen.
With that said, FCEVs are not entirely free of batteries: they contain an auxiliary battery which is needed to start the vehicle, as well as a compact battery pack which stores surplus energy.
The driving range of FCEVs is comparable to that of EVs. And while they don't require charging, FCEVs do need to be refueled, which usually takes less than five minutes.
Now, what about ultra low emissions vehicles (ULEV)?
We can use this familiar formula to start with: all ZEVs are ULEVs, but not all ULEVs are ZEVs.
To qualify as a ULEV, a vehicle's carbon emissions cannot exceed 75 grams of CO2 per kilometre.
The idea is to minimise greenhouse gas emissions so that the amount is negligible.
Battery powered electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and plug-in hybrid vehicles are all examples of ULEVs.
We've already covered fully electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. So let's quickly turn our attention to plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).
PHEVs have a traditional petrol or diesel engine, plus a small, battery-powered electric motor.
These electric motors are far less robust than those of an EV; their driving range is typically 30 to 50 km.
The energy savings are nevertheless substantial.
ULEVs can be further categorised as super ultra low emissions vehicles (SULEV) and partial zero emissions vehicles (PZEV).
The SULEV and PZEV classifications come from the United States and have stricter standards than ULEV.
By definition, SULEVs have emissions that are at least 90 percent lower than the average petrol-fueled vehicle for a given year.
To qualify as a PZEV, a vehicle must meet that standard along with two others: 1) zero evaporative tailpipe emissions, and 2) a 15 year (or 240 km) warranty on emissions control components.
Governments around the world have various financial incentives in place to promote ULEV uptake among consumers and businesses.
These include grants, subsidies, tax credits and exemptions, and purchase rebates.
Depending on country and region, people who buy a ULEV may also be exempt from fees associated with tolls, parking, etc.
