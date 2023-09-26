Farm Weekly
Belmont Park claims supreme Merino win at Perth Royal Show

By Jodie Rintoul
September 27 2023 - 9:00am
The Edward familys Belmont Park stud, Wagin, exhibited the supreme Merino at this years Perth Royal Show. With the ram which was also sashed the grand champion autumn shorn ram, junior champion ram and champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ram under 1.5 years, were associate judges Darcy King (left) and Tom Bolt, Corrigin, judges Angus Halliday, Callowie stud, Bordertown, South Australia, and Jarrod King, Warralea stud, Gairdner, Belmont Park co-principal Raymond Edward and judge Tom Lilburne, Poll Boonoke stud, Conargo, NSW.
FOR a second consecutive year, it was an upstanding young Poll Merino ram that was sashed the supreme exhibit in the Merino judging ring at the Perth Royal Show.

