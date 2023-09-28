Existing water licences held by farmers, companies, local authorities, or other landholders won't be affected by the State's new Water Reform Bill which is expected to be introduced into parliament before the end of the year.
This is according to WA Water Minister Simone McGurk, who said it is the government's intention to finalise the legislative water reforms "as soon as possible".
A spokesperson from the minister's office said the repeal of the controversial Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 would not affect the Water Reform Bill
However Ms McGurk said the proposed legislation would "seek to ensure Aboriginal land, economic and cultural development concerns are effectively represented".
"It is of upmost importance that the legislation is practical and workable," Ms McGurk said.
"Benefits of the proposed legislation include supporting jobs and economic growth by enabling greater certainty for water access approvals, and reducing red tape with a faster, streamlined regime for licence renewals and trades."
With the State's water resource legislation currently spread over six acts, the principle resource management legislation in WA, the Rights in Water and Irrigation Act 1914, is more than 100 years old.
Ms McGurk said the 1914 act had been developed at a different time, when the demand for water was low and water was relatively abundant.
"There's no doubt we live in a drying climate, particularly in south west WA," Ms McGurk said.
"The bill will modernise water planning and management tools so they consider climate change and offer greater protection to the environment, ensuring they're fit for the 21st century."
Several former WA water ministers have undertaken to consolidate the six other existing acts to modernise WA's water legislation, starting in 2006 with the then Minister for Water Resources John Kobelke who released a blueprint for water reform.
This work was carried over by the State's subsequent ministers Graham Jacobs, Terry Redman, Mia Davies and David Kelly.
As a result of the legislative reforms passing through the hands of several consecutive governments over the past 15 years, Ms McGurk, who took on the water portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle last December, said there had been extensive community engagement on the proposed legislation.
"Consultation has occurred across successive governments in Western Australia, and includes input from farmers, mining companies, industry associations, conservation groups, local and State government, cultural groups, Aboriginal stakeholders and the public," Ms McGurk said.
She said the government intended to further consult with key stakeholders before the bill was finalised.
During budget estimates in June this year, the Labor government committed to tabling a bill designed to modernise WA's water-related legislation by the end of 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.