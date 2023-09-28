Farm Weekly
Home/News

Water Reform Bill expected by end of year

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated September 28 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The States Water Minister Simone McGurk says water licences currently held by farmers, companies, local authorities and other landholders wont be affected by the States new Water Reform Bill, which is expected to be introduced into parliament before the end of the year.
The States Water Minister Simone McGurk says water licences currently held by farmers, companies, local authorities and other landholders wont be affected by the States new Water Reform Bill, which is expected to be introduced into parliament before the end of the year.

Existing water licences held by farmers, companies, local authorities, or other landholders won't be affected by the State's new Water Reform Bill which is expected to be introduced into parliament before the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.