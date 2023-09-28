Farm Weekly
Home/News

Jackie Jarvis addresses GrainGrowers annual dinner

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated September 28 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis speaking to guests at the GrainGrowers Limited dinner in Perth last week.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis speaking to guests at the GrainGrowers Limited dinner in Perth last week.

"Biosecurity is what keeps me up at night... it is make or break in a lot of ways."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.