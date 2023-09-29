Members of WA's grains industry took the opportunity to enjoy a well earned drink ahead of this year's upcoming harvest at GrainGrowers Limited annual grains dinner, held at the Duxton Hotel, Perth, last Wednesday.
Despite this season looking to be a bit marginal for many of the State's growers, it is still fitting Perth was chosen to host this year's annual dinner, with WA's farmers contributing more than their fair share to Australia's national crop production figures, following two consecutive years of record-breaking harvests.
It was attended by a collection of industry heavy weights including WA's Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, CBH Group's chief executive Ben Macnamara, Grains Research and Development Corporation chairman John Woods and Australian Grains and Export Innovation Centre chairman Ron Storey.
The annual dinner also marked the completion of the 2023 Australian Grain Leaders Program, with the efforts of this year's participants, as well as the group's co-ordinator, Ruralscope's Jo Eady, recognised and celebrated.
Guests also heard the inspiring story of the Tham Luang cave rescue, in Thailand, told by cave diver and veterinarian Craig Challen, who played a substantial role in the evacuation and rescue of 12 children and one adult from the flooded cave system in 2018.
As a result of his efforts, Dr Challen was the joint winner of the 2019 Australian of the Year.
Two of GrainGrowers retiring national policy group members, WA representative Frank O'Hare, from Cunderdin and Tristan Baldock, Kimba, South Australia, were also thanked for their contributions to the industry.
Preceding the event was the GrainGrowers annual general meeting, in which York farmer and the group's current chairman Rhys Turton and Richard Konzag, a Mallala grower from South Australia, were returned as directors for the Western region, meaning they will continue to serve on the GrainGrowers board until the 2026 AGM.
After the shock resignation of the group's former chairman Brett Hosking from the board last year, a vacancy for the southern region was also filled by Ashley Brooks.
Through a family partnership in central Wimmera, Victoria, Ms Brooks operates a broadacre cropping business growing cereals, canola and pulses.
She has worked in the industry for almost 20 years, including in national marketing and strategy positions that have incorporated supply chain engagement.
GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel said she was genuinely excited by the pool of talent in the group's board and management team.
"Combined with our national policy group members and our members and supporters, a strong board places us in an excellent position to undertake constructive work across several policy areas," Ms Gawel said.
As part of GrainGrower's recent pit stop in WA, 12 Australian government policymakers participated in a grains innovation tour, giving them a firsthand insight into the State's grains supply chain, from paddock to port.
It was the first time the tour has taken place outside of New South Wales.
The group visited Knipe Farming, at Spencers Brook, to learn about farm production, the Northam Grains Research facility to learn about some of the research and development taking place in the plant breeding space, as well as the Kwinana CBH Grain Terminal to explore some of the logistic and export pathways of WA's grain.
Ms Gawel said the tour allowed policymakers to talk directly with key stakeholders and develop a deeper understanding of the issues affecting the industry.
"The tour is one way to build the links we need to ensure appropriate policy settings are developed and investments put in place on behalf of the Australian grains industry," Ms Gawel said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.