Wheat stocks are one of the most important factors to keep an eye on for grain growers.
This is a good representation of what will be available at the end of the season when consumption has been taken out.
Wheat stocks globally have fallen since 2019, when they hit record levels, but they are still historically quite high.
Where are the stocks?
China and India have for a long time hoarded large amounts of wheat and have combined stockpiles of about 57 per cent of the global pantry.
It is very unlikely that we will see any of that wheat on the export market anytime soon.
The stocks-to-use ratio is an important tool, as globally stocks could be high, but stocks don't take into account demand.
The stocks-to-use ratio is a metric that shows the amount of a commodity left in storage (stocks) relative to the amount consumed or used over a specific period.
It is a crucial ratio for analysing commodity markets.
A low stocks-to-use ratio indicates that there isn't much of the commodity in storage compared to its usage, which can often lead to higher prices due to scarcity.
A high stocks-to-use ratio suggests that there is an abundance of the commodity in storage relative to its usage, which can lead to lower prices due to oversupply.
Chart 1 (below) shows the stocks-to-use for the world - with and without China - and the top eight exporters.
The stocks-to-use ratio for the global situation is its lowest since 2013, but again we need to look at it without China.
When China is excluded, then it is the lowest since 2007.
A key area to look at is top exporters.
These are the countries which provide a surplus of wheat which can be shipped to countries of deficit.
These countries determine the global market.
The stocks-to-use ratio for the top eight exporters is joint lowest since at least the turn of the century.
This reducing ratio points towards a scenario of falling supplies and therefore potential for higher pricing.
In many parts of Australia, the crop is drying out.
In recent years, the moisture bank has been almost perfect.
This year, a dry September could break the crop.
The United States Department of Agriculture has reduced the Australian wheat crop forecast from 29 million tonnes in August to 26mt.
This is expected and it is still too high.
The final number will be revised further down - we are now closer to 23.5mt.
Looking month-on-month at the major exporters, Canada and Argentina (chart 2 below) have also had significant reductions.
So what does it mean?
I still view the global supply of wheat as fundamentally short, despite an overall strong stock position.
The wheat available from the top exporters is declining and this doesn't even take into account any potential further action in Ukraine/Russia.
It won't take much to light the fire under a rocket in the coming year.
