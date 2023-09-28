Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

World is tight for wheat

By Andrew Whitelaw, Manager Market Insights Episode 3
September 28 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
China and India have for a long time hoarded large amounts of wheat and have combined stockpiles of about 57 per cent of the global pantry.
China and India have for a long time hoarded large amounts of wheat and have combined stockpiles of about 57 per cent of the global pantry.

Wheat stocks are one of the most important factors to keep an eye on for grain growers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.