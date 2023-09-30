Farm Weekly
Nepowie Poll Merino sire tops $6000

By Linda Sharman
September 30 2023 - 2:00pm
Nepowie stud co-principal Blake White (left), Nomans Lake, buyers Sam and Luke Blechynden, Blechynden Farming Enterprises, Aldersyde, and Jeff Brown, Elders stud stock, with the $6000 top-priced ram at the Nepowie on-property ram sale last week.
Loyal clients were out in force at the Nepowie Poll Merino stud on-property ram sale at Nomans Lake last week to help the White family achieve an almost total clearance.

