Farm Weekly
Home/News

East Strathglen sets $19,000 record

By Kane Chatfield
October 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the new $19,000 stud record top-priced Merino ram at the 34th annual East Strathglen on-property ram sale at Tambellup last Friday were East Strathglen stud principal Rohan Sprigg (left), buyer Daniel Patterson, Redwood Enterprises Pty Ltd, Tambellup, and Elders auctioneer and Gnowangerup representative James Culleton.
With the new $19,000 stud record top-priced Merino ram at the 34th annual East Strathglen on-property ram sale at Tambellup last Friday were East Strathglen stud principal Rohan Sprigg (left), buyer Daniel Patterson, Redwood Enterprises Pty Ltd, Tambellup, and Elders auctioneer and Gnowangerup representative James Culleton.

A new $19,000 stud record top-price for a Merino ram headlined mixed results at the 34rd annual East Strathglen on-property ram sale east of Tambellup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.