A new $19,000 stud record top-price for a Merino ram headlined mixed results at the 34rd annual East Strathglen on-property ram sale east of Tambellup.
The Sprigg family presented a quality catalogue of 167 Merino and Poll Merino rams, showcasing the stud's trademark versatile white wools and constitutions - which have been used throughout a range of the State's topographies in stud and commercial flocks.
This year's sale was the first without the larger-than-life personality and much liked stud founder Rowland Sprigg, who sadly passed away earlier in the year.
While many of the stud's regular following from the local and surrounding areas were on-hand to support the sale, the buying register was missing several previous buyers for varying reasons.
And it was unknown what level of impact the difficult market conditions would have on the sale. But ram numbers were slightly adjusted from last year's sale.
The opening run of 16 regulation March-shorn prepared rams and select lots throughout the April-shorn paddock run rams attracted some strong bidding tussles.
But the sale missed the absent buying support, which opened the door for buyers to become increasingly selective as the sale wore on.
This meant values and clearance were down on last year's sale.
The Elders selling team, spearheaded by auctioneer James Culleton, sold 116 Merino and Poll Merino rams (75 per cent) under the hammer for an overall average price of $1514.
This was down $604 compared to last year's sale, when 155 of 167 rams (93pc) sold under the hammer for an average price of $2118.
Ninety of 110 Merino rams (82pc) sold for an average price of $1581, down $538 on last year - when 117 of 122 rams (96pc) sold for a $2119 average, while the Poll Merino line-up took the biggest hit on values and clearance percentage, with 26 of 44 rams (59pc) selling to an average price of $1281, back $833 on last year - when 38 of 45 rams (84pc) sold for an average price of $2114.
The record books were re-written when Tambellup locals Redwood Enterprises Pty Ltd and ND Herbert & Co locked into a lengthy bidding battle for the services of the big productive Merino ram penned in lot three.
Eventually Daniel Patterson, Redwood Enterprises, landed the $19,000 knockout bid and set a new record Merino top price for the East Strathglen stud.
The ET-bred ram by Glendonald 8.68 and an East Strathglen Mundy ewe displayed wool tests of 19.8-micron, 3.8 standard deviation (SD), 19.3 coefficient of variation of fibre diameter (CV) and 98.9pc comfort factor (CF).
The Patterson family is one of the longest supporting clients at East Strathglen and run a total Merino ewe flock of 4500 ewes, including a 450-head nucleus flock used to produce its own flock rams.
Mr Patterson said its frame size and wool quality was exceptional and it would be joined to the pick of the nucleus ewes.
"You don't often see a big ram with wool quality like that, plus it's got good density and he is going to cut," Mr Patterson said.
"It's a significant investment, but sometimes you get a feeling on a sheep which might make a big difference with our nucleus flock - so why compromise.
"We have compromised before and it doesn't work; this sheep might not be perfect either but you have to go with what your gut tells you."
Mr Patterson said while he was concerned about the sheep industry, he was confident a mixed farming approach was the best way forward.
"I've wrestled with the sheep thing pretty hard over the past few months, but keep coming back to the fact mixed farming is the least risk," he said.
"It's a bit tough at the moment, but there have been years when sheep have enabled us to get a crop in the following year.
"Whether it's right or wrong, time will tell but we are still here after three generations.
"We could go in one direction now and next year completely regret it, why not keep a foot in a few camps like we've always done.
"We aren't the best farmers, but we have farmed for this long through difficult and good years - this one is a bit more difficult."
The Herberts opened the sale with a $4800 bid on the sale team leader and added another in lot seven to their account for the sale's second top price of $5400.
Both Merino rams had similar breeding to the $19,000 ram being ET bred by Glendonald 8.68 and Mundy bred ewes with their top purchase testing 18.9-micron, 3.1 SD, 17.7 CV and 99.7pc CF, while their first purchase tested 18.9-micron, 3 SD, 15.9 CV and 99.7pc CF.
A Saunders & Co, Highbury, is a regular buyer of top-priced East Strathglen Poll Merino rams and this year was no exception, successfully bidding $5000 for the upstanding Poll ram in lot 12.
The classy ram was ET-bred by Orrie Cowie King George and a Mercenary bred ewe, with wool tests of 20.4-micron, 2.9 SD, 14.2 CV and 99.8pc CF.
The Saunders first supported the Sprigg family at the original Strathglen for two years before following East Strathglen and have supported all 34 sales since.
Murray Saunders and his father Gerald run a total of 3540 Merino ewes, which includes a nucleus of 420 ewes breeding replacements and their own flock rams - and have been exclusively buying Polls for the past eight years.
Gerald Saunders said the East Strathglen wools were well-suited to their environment with no dermo or fleece rot in wetter seasons and the Sprigg family was as honest as they come.
Murray Saunders said their new nucleus sire would add size and structure to their already sweet wool ewes.
Regular buyers at the top-end of the market for their replacements Cristinelli Grazing Company, Tambellup, went to script with their team of seven Merino rams (three March shorn and two April shorn rams) averaging $2714 and costing to the sale's next highest price of $3800 for lot nine testing 19.8-micron, 2.8 SD, 14.4 CV and 99.6pc CF.
The Cristinellis also paid $3600 and $3400 for lots five and four respectively.
Other higher prices included $3400 paid by AM & TL Willmott, Gnowangerup, for a single March shorn Poll Merino ram selection testing 21.5-micron, 2.8 SD, 13.1 CV and 99.5pc CF while Ian Douglas & Co, Kalgan, included the $3100 top-priced April-shorn Merino shorn ram in the team of four rams, paid deep into the catalogue in lot 127 for a ram testing 20.1-micron, 3.5 SD, 17.6 CV and 99.6pc CF.
Bill O'Keeffe, KR & DH O'Keeffe, Gnowangerup assisted by Russell McKay, Elders stud stock, was influential throughout the sale and finished with a team of 26 Merino rams to be the sale's volume buyer.
He paid anywhere from reserve values to a $3600 top price for a March-shorn ram selection testing 20.4 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.2 CV and 99.3pc CF.
Another regular buyer of numbers, Subasio Downs, Gnowellen, built a team of 21 Merino and Poll Merino rams to be another influential presence in the buying gallery.
They managed five March-shorn rams in their purchases, paying to a $3400 top price for a Merino ram testing 17.5-micron, 2.9 SD, 16.3 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Some other teams of larger numbers include Mark Haynes & Co, Frankland River, 10 Merino rams and PL & DM Horrocks, Cranbrook, nine Merino and Poll Merino rams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.