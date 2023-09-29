Farm Weekly
Western Australian College of Agriculture Cunderdin awarded at WA Training Awards

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
September 29 2023 - 7:00pm
WACOA Cunderdin principal Matt Dowell receiving the WA Small Training Provider of the Year 2023 award from WA Training Minister Simone McGurk.
The Western Australian College of Agriculture - Cunderdin, (WACOA Cunderdin) has been awarded for its consistent, high performing student outcomes at the WA Training Awards, by the Department of Training and Workforce Development.

