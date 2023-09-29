The Western Australian College of Agriculture - Cunderdin, (WACOA Cunderdin) has been awarded for its consistent, high performing student outcomes at the WA Training Awards, by the Department of Training and Workforce Development.
WACOA Cunderdin received the WA Small Training Provider of the Year 2023 award, in recognition of the school's "long-standing reputation for achieving exceptional VET outcomes through developing highly-skilled and employable graduates".
Principal Matt Dowell said it was a great achievement for the school to be recognised and thanked the school's staff.
"We're proud of what we offer and the calibre of our graduates," Mr Dowell said.
"I credit the success to our staff - their hard work and efforts have paid off."
The school offers 10 different certificates and seven short courses, offering students a variety of career pathways and opportunities to pick up new skills.
Each year about 70 students graduate from the school and are in demand by the agriculture industry.
"The college has had a long and proud history of offering meaningful vocational programs that set our students up for success," Mr Dowell said
"We've got excellent relationships with industry, we know what they want in our graduates and our kids are highly sought after as a result of our programs."
The award is one of many to recognise WACOA Cunderdin's VET program in the past decade.
