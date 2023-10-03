Farm Weekly
Home/News

Woolkabin sale peaks at $5000 at Woodanilling

By Jodie Rintoul
October 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $5000 top-priced ram at last weeks Woolkabin Merino and Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Woodanilling were Elders, Katanning branch manager Keith Daddow (left), Woolkabin classer Kevin Broad, buyers Murray and Tom Lloyd, Darkan and Woolkabin principals Chris and Eric Patterson.
With the $5000 top-priced ram at last weeks Woolkabin Merino and Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Woodanilling were Elders, Katanning branch manager Keith Daddow (left), Woolkabin classer Kevin Broad, buyers Murray and Tom Lloyd, Darkan and Woolkabin principals Chris and Eric Patterson.

A QUALITY offering of well-grown Merino and Poll Merino rams, with good wool cutting ability and carcase traits were well received by long-term buyers who pushed prices to a high of $5000 at the Woolkabin on-property ram sale at Woodanilling last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.