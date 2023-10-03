An "exceptional" ram sale in south east

IT was a quality line-up of even white woolled Poll Merino rams accompanied by strong local buyer support from long-term and new clients that ensured a successful result for the Hams family at its 24th on-property Keetlen Valley ram sale at Newdegate last week.
The family's hospitality was exceeded yet again, providing a large spread of fresh rolls, cakes and refreshments, along with their breeding knowledge, meaning their buyers and onlookers left the sale satisfied.
The registered buyers' list of 17 mostly-local buyers didn't hesitate to secure their sale favourites.
The offering included 88 Poll Merino rams which was eight rams less than last year's offering.
This year 82 stud sires sold under the hammer to an average of $1409, which was slightly down on last year's average of $2130 due to the current market conditions.
Nutrien Livestock, Lake Grace representative Tyson Prater said the sale went exceptionally well.
"The rams were the best I've seen out here in terms of length of body and wool, which was great to see," Mr Prater said.
"There was a new buyer this year which had a positive effect on the whole sale.
"Overall I think the sale went really well."
It was a deep-bodied ram from pen nine that achieved the sale's top price of $3500, which was knocked down to long-time buyers, Dwight and Dale Ness, PA & TA Ness, Newdegate.
The bright woolled ram weighed 111kg and had wool figures of 20.9 micron, 3.2 SD, 19.5 spinfine (SF), 70.9 per cent yield and 99.4pc comfort factor (CF).
Dwight Ness said he was mainly selecting on visual traits in the top-priced ram.
"We were looking for bright, white dense wools and the overall frame," Mr Ness said.
The Ness family continued its buying streak, purchasing six rams to an average of $2133.
"We run 50pc Prime SAMMs and 50pc Merinos and will be using our Merino rams over 1700 Merino ewes that lamb down in April/May," he said.
Taking out second top price honours, paying $3300 for a ram from pen eight, was RG & KR Newman, Newdegate.
The 109kg sire had wool figures of 19.5 micron, 3.1 SD, 18.2 SF, 71.5pc yield and 99.8pc CF.
The Newman family took home a team of six rams that averaged $2100 and included the third highest price $2900 ram.
The third top-priced ram was the first to be offered in the line-up and weighed in at 111.5kg and had wool figures of 19.7 micron, 3.4 SD, 18.6 SF, 72.8pc yield and 99.4pc CF.
Also included in their sales was a $2800 ram weighed in at an impressive 110kg and had wool tests of 19.7 micron, 3.6SD, 18.7 SF, 72.8pc yield and 99.6pc CF.
Eager to secure quality Keetlen Valley genetics was JW Smart & Co, Albany, being the volume buyer with 14 rams averaging $1229.
It paid a high of $1900 for a ram weighing 111kg with wool tests of 19.9 micron, 3.3 SD, 18.7 SF, 79.7pc yield and 99.6pc CF.
Also putting together a decent team was Wattledale Estate, Newdegate, finishing with 10 quality rams to an average of $1490.
The Newdegate account paid a high of $2000 for a ram in pen two that weighed 109kg.
It had wool figures of 19.4 micron, 3.3 SD, 18.3 SF, 71.1pc yield and 99.7pc CF.
Local Lake Grace buyers, the Lay family, JR & SE Lay, bought seven rams that averaged $1229.
They paid a top of $1600 for a long, deep-bodied ram weighing 101.5kg, and measuring 19.7 micron, 3.5 SD, 18.7 SF, 68.5pc yield and 99.6pc CF in the wool.
Following closely behind with a team of six rams that reached a high of $2200 and an average of $1567 was the Squibb family, RJ & AM Squibb, Tambellup.
The $2200 pen 20 beauty weighed 109.5 and had figures of 19.2 micron, 3.4 SD, 18.2 SF, 72.1pc yield and 99.5pc CF.
Three accounts bought teams of five rams each, DN & SJ Davies, Kulin, KJ & LM Barrett, Katanning, and IB & J Orr, Newdegate.
The Davies family paid a high of $1600, twice, and an average of $1260.
Their two $1600 sires had figures of 19.1 micron, 3.2 SD, 18.0 SF, 56.4pc yield and 99.9pc CF, and 19.3 micron, 3.7 SD, 18.5 SF, 66.1pc yield and 99.8pc CF.
The Barret family's team averaged $1180 and topped at $1900 for a ram with wool tests of 3.4 SD, 18.2 SF and 99.6pc CF.
The Orr family finished with a team that averaged $920 and paid a high of $1000, three times.
Keetlen Valley stud co-principal Keith Hams said he was very pleased with the sale.
"I think the result was positive considering
the current state of the sheep market," Mr Hams said.
"We would like to thank our long-term loyal clients and a few new ones who supported us in the sale."
