Keetlen Valley sells to $3500 high at Newdegate

By Kyah Peeti
October 3 2023 - 8:00pm
An "exceptional" ram sale in south east
An "exceptional" ram sale in south east

IT was a quality line-up of even white woolled Poll Merino rams accompanied by strong local buyer support from long-term and new clients that ensured a successful result for the Hams family at its 24th on-property Keetlen Valley ram sale at Newdegate last week.

