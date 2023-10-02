Farm Weekly
Perth Royal Show led steer Grand Champion a first time winner

By Wendy Gould
October 2 2023 - 3:00pm
With the grand champion and champion heavyweight led steer or heifer were preparers Judy (left) and Peter Milton, Dardanup, Elders auctioneer Pearce Watling and commercial cattle manager Michael Longford and exhibitor Ella Clarke, Harvey. The 520kg Square Meater steer was bred by the Giglia family, Meta Park stud, Bridgetown and later sold at auction for $8200 to The Meat Machine, Maddington.
A first-time exhibitor showing a silver Square Meater steer given as a thank you gift, won the prestigious grand champion led steer or heifer prize at this year's Perth Royal Show.

