Droves of stationhands travelled across the red dirt of WA's far north to a tiny outpost, known as Sandfire Roadhouse, this month.
Travelling hundreds of kilometres from cattle stations in the remote Kimberley and Pilbara, the young livestock leaders competed in an event like no other in the world.
Run by the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association (KPCA), the Livestock Handling Cup tests the skills and teamwork of those in the northern pastoral industry, with a focus on low-stress stockhandling.
It has grown over the past seven years to become a popular event marked on station calendars.
This year, 18 teams from across cattle stations in the Pilbara and Kimberley vied for the championship cup and title.
Of those, Kalyeeda station's Liam Hinch, Darcie Ingram and Shelby Brooks, who proved too good, completed the course with five minutes in the allocated 35-minute timeframe to spare.
The event was a particularly long way from home for Mr Hinch.
At 24-years-old, the Canadian moved to Australia in January, wanting to experience life on outback cattle stations.
He has been with Kalyeeda since May and absolutely loved participating in the livestock handling cup.
Heading into the competition, Mr Hinch said it was more a case of using existing stockyard skills and teamwork, rather than having a game plan.
"What we were doing at Sandfire, educating and de-stressing the cattle, we do that pretty much with every new set of weaners," Mr Hinch said.
"We have done that a few times over the course of a mustering season here.
"We will muster a paddock and educate the weaners that we pull off, before we take them back out to the paddock.
"We go through, take small groups, put them through the pens to calm them down and once they are all settled in we put them out the gate and get another mob.
"Darcie, Shelby and I have done a lot of that work together in the yards and were able to communicate well.
"We were the second last team to compete, so we were able to watch other teams to see what worked and what didn't."
As part of the cup, teams of three were tasked with moving a small group of cattle through their paces over a designated course within 30 minutes, with an additional five 'free' minutes.
Teams were given an opportunity to move, work and settle 12 cattle in the initial settling yard, before drafting out the six they selected to work with based on temperament and response to pressure.
From there, cattle were carefully guided through a series of challenges, including over a wooden bridge made of sleepers, between barrels and a fence line, under flags and other obstacles.
The final task was to park the animals at the centre of the course, which was marked by rope.
Judges included low stress stockhandling industry expert Steve Burke, Kalyeeda station owner/manager Peter Camp, cattle and dog trainer Joni Hall, who appeared on ABC series Muster Dogs, and Liveringa station manager Beth Schafer.
The panel judged competitors in both practical and theory elements of the cup, including how they performed in each section of the obstacle course, communication, teamwork and how they answered multiple choice questions on topics covered.
Having grown up on a cattle ranch in Canada, Mr Hinch was asked if he had used low stress stockhandling practices before.
He said mostly, but it was not something with a technique or science to it.
"How they dig into it here, I'd never experienced something like that before,'' he said.
"I hadn't experienced only using your body position and not using a stick or anything like that, or making noise.
"It is about being in the right position, putting pressure on when they need it, taking it off as soon as they react."
Mr Hinch said the cattle flight zone was one of the most common topics of discussion in northern WA, which he hadn't heard of before.
"That is understanding the cattle flight zones and, obviously, the quieter cattle have a smaller flight zone compared to those that are most stirred up,'' he said.
"Kalyeeda manager Camille Camp always tells us that we need to work the whole mob from the animal with the biggest flight zone.
"All of that was new to me and has been interesting to watch, learn and practice," Mr Hinch said.
It was Kalyeeda's second time winning the cup and the team was proud to take it home.
Mr Hinch said, competition aside, the event was crucial in outback WA for its social element.
He said networking with people from other stations was probably his favourite part.
"When you are working long days, whether that be mustering or fencing, knowing you have an event like this to look forward to gets you through,'' he said.
"It's always good to get off the station and have a bit of fun."
KPCA business development officer Lauren Bell said despite a few last minute withdrawals, due to the volatility of live export and some last minute mustering activities, she was pleased with the outcome.
Ms Bell said teams travelled for as long as eight hours, and as far as the Pilbara, Fitzroy Crossing, and Derby, to attend.
"The event is an opportunity for staff to showcase their skills in efficient and low stress handling of stock," Ms Bell said.
"It is a more accurate reflection of what happens in the industry compared to campdrafting and rodeos.
"Regardless of the workplace, if they are mustering on horses or motorbikes, everyone ends up working their cattle in the yards and on foot."
Ms Bell said the cup was an opportunity for people to show off their skills, but also to learn from each other.
She said the speaking program, which was integrated into the first day, helped with this and covered a range of topics.
"Through the livestock handling cup we are able to showcase to the public that this is what we are all about as an industry,'' she said.
"We care for our animals and work them correctly, delivering high animal welfare standards."
Given how tough this year had been for some Kimberley and Pilbara pastoralists, with cyclones, floods and a live cattle suspension, it was more than ever an important time for the industry to get together.
Ms Bell said it was great to see people connect socially and hopefully head back to their workplaces feeling refreshed and ready to see out the end of the season.
"It is great for a lot of the station teams to get this time off, and have the chance to get away from their workplace, while still upskilling themselves," she said.
"We are always very thankful for the sponsors, who are willing to make the trip to support the event and the teams that are willing to travel and managers, who give them the time off."
