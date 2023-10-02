Wilgarna Poll Dorset stud principals Clint and Kay Westphal take pride in breeding quality rams with structure, frame and meat.
And that is exactly what buyers were chasing when they attended the stud's fourth on-property ram sale at Boyup Brook last Friday.
An impressive line-up of 57 rams were offered, of which 55 were sold under Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley's hammer for an average of $1006, down from $1327 last year.
The two passed-in rams were picked up quickly at the end of the sale, with the clearance being a testament to how far the Westphal family has progressed in such a short amount of time.
Prices peaked at $1500 in lot one and, much like the line-up of rams on offer, remained fairly consistent throughout the sale.
Despite being back on last year's record top-price and average, Mr Westphal said the results were better than expected given the season and sheep market's current climate.
He said it was great to have the continued support from returning and new clients, as well as volume buyers.
"We run a quality assurance program, so every month we are checking weights, health of the animal and everything," Mr Westphal said.
"They come in once a month (to the yards) and I can keep an eye on whether or not they are falling behind.
"Anything that isn't up to spec is culled, so when they get to sale they have already met a particular criteria to get there.
"That is how I try to offer an even line every year - by keeping that constant eye on them."
The top-priced ram was Boyup Brook sheep farmer Leigh Beadle's only purchase for the day.
Comprehensive raw data in the catalogue showed it was single-born, had a 54 kilogram weaning weight and currently weighed 128kg.
It had scans of eye muscle depth (EMD) 41mm, width 86mm and fat 7mm.
Mr Beadle oversees a small 40 hectare holding, where he runs a 300-head Merino-Poll Dorset flock.
He has been buying from Wilgarna since it started and all of his rams are of the stud's bloodlines.
"I stretch my budget and try to buy at least one or two rams a year - usually they are in the top 20," Mr Beadle said.
"I select based on stats and look at rams, which put on good weight after weaning and lot one had that.
"It put on 74 kilograms - that tells you it has good genetics behind it to keep growth."
Mr Beadle found birth weights were easier for the ewes, and once the lambs hit the ground they were "quick to get up and going".
He puts them through a feedlot onfarm where he uses Kojonup Feeds pellets, before sending them to V&V Walsh or Beaufort River Meats to be processed.
"I have a calculation for the ewes - I buy a certain amount of pellets and by the end of (the feeding program) I'm usually less than a tonne out."
Mr Beadle will put the ram to use in November.
Mr Westphal described the top-priced ram as outstanding and said it all came down to size and figures.
He said the ram's eye muscle depth, width and length spoke for itself.
Two rams sold for the second top-price of $1300 and were both purchased by two separate Boyup Brook producers, Emma Robertson and Peter Lloyd.
Ms Robertson made her presence known from the first call and was not shy in raising her hand to bid for what she wanted.
Similarly to last year, she was the sale's volume buyer, with a team of 17 rams - up by five on last year, at an average of $1017.
The top-priced ram of her pick was in lot two and held results including 54kg weaning weight, 48mm EMD, 100 width and 7mm fat.
Ms Robertson and her husband Wayde run 4500 Merino ewes mated to Poll Dorsets.
The couple have purchased rams from the Westphal family since they started and generally focus on meat traits.
"They always put up a great line of rams," Ms Robertson said.
"They perform well at home and we are super happy with the results we get from them."
"It is always handy to have the figures, we like that they put the time in and get the data for us.
"That along with looking at the rams visually, we take both of them into account."
The Robertsons will put the rams to use in January, with Ms Robertson saying they had "quite good" lambing results this year.
"We are happy with how they went, they are looking good and growing well," she said.
"It is shaping up to be a good season."
The second biggest volume buyer was Roger Korn, Boyup Brook, with a team of nine rams.
And, while they didn't quite spend up at the levels of Ms Robertson and Mr Korn, other noteworthy buyers included Peter Lloyd, Boyup Brook, Brendon Thompson, Benjinup, Ronald Tuckett, Tone Bridge and John Jackson, Collie, who each purchased five rams.
Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley said the line-up of rams was outstanding and 100pc clearance after the sale was a credit to Mr Westphal's hardwork.
He said the presentation and rams were brilliant and the Westphals couldn't have done a better job.
"These rams will suit varying purposes, but they are spot on for what people need now to put over Merino ewes," Mr Hartley said.
"There were a few rams with slightly better figures which sold for a bit more, but generally, overall, it was a pretty consistent sale and so was the quality of the rams."
Mr Westphal said the hard work was rewarding when having a total clearance.
"We pride ourselves on structure, frame and meat, smoothness of shoulder and everything comes into that," he said.
"There's a fair bit involved, but those are the main traits.
"We try to focus on that and the rest follows."
