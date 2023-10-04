Farm Weekly
Home/News

State spends millions in Black Spot Program road upgrades

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
October 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA's country roads like the one pictured here are regularly the cause of crashes.
WA's country roads like the one pictured here are regularly the cause of crashes.

The State government has announced a $19 million dollar spend towards road upgrades and fixes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.