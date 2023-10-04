Farm Weekly
WA growers travel to Vietnam and Indonesia with CBH Group

By Jasmine Peart
October 4 2023 - 3:00pm
WA graingrowers who participated in the CBH Group Grower Study Tour for 2023 that travelled to Indonesia and Vietnam. They are pictured with some of their overseas hosts.
A wide range of grain growers from all across the State were chosen to participate in the CBH Growers Study Group this year, which travelled to both Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Jakarta, Indonesia.

