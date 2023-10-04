A feminine Angus heifer and a muscly Limousin bull vied for top honours in the WA Santa Gertrudis Cattlemen's Association sponsored champion interbreed calf during last week's Perth Royal Show.
In a showing of 13 calves, five bulls and eight heifers, born between January 1 and September 24 this year, it was matron over masculine that won the day, with the Angus heifer getting the nod from judges Ted Laurie, Knowla Livestock Angus, Moppy, New South Wales, Kerrie Sutherland, Thologolong Murray Grey and Angus, Albury, New South Wales and Hayden Green, Summit Livestock Angus, Limousin and Black Simmental, Uranquinty, New South Wales.
March-born Tullibardine Fiona U68, by Texas Handyman Q464 and out of second calver Tullibardine Fiona R47, was exhibited by the Murray family's Tullibardine stud, Narrikup.
It was no stranger to success in the show ring, having stood two hours earlier in the same ring with its dam, judged the interbreed senior champion female of the 2023 show.
The Limousin bull calf, Aldgate Uno, also March born and by Tara Q73 out of an Aldgate Limousin female was shown by Pat and Penny Terpstra, Aldgate Limousin stud, Waroona.
It too had tasted show ring success earlier in the week, having stood alongside its dam when judged senior champion Limousin female.
The minor placings behind the heifer were filled by the Wetherell family's Black Simmental heifer, Bandeeka Blacks Ulex, second, and the Spencer family's Hereford heifer, Silver Queen, while in the bull class second also went to the Wetherell family's Black Simmentals in Bandeeka Blacks Usain, with third to the Quilty family's Charolais, Elgin Park Upstate.
