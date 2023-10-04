In a showing of 13 calves, five bulls and eight heifers, born between January 1 and September 24 this year, it was matron over masculine that won the day, with the Angus heifer getting the nod from judges Ted Laurie, Knowla Livestock Angus, Moppy, New South Wales, Kerrie Sutherland, Thologolong Murray Grey and Angus, Albury, New South Wales and Hayden Green, Summit Livestock Angus, Limousin and Black Simmental, Uranquinty, New South Wales.

