Tullibardine, Narrikup Angus heifer wins interbreed at Perth Royal Show

By Wendy Gould
October 4 2023 - 8:00pm
With the grand champion interbreed calf, Angus heifer Tullibardine Fiona U68 were judges Ted Laurie, Knowla Livestock Angus, Moppy, New South Wales, Kerrie Sutherland, Thologolong Murray Grey and Angus, Albury, New South Wales and Hayden Green, Summit Livestock Angus, Limousin and Black Simmental, Uranquinty, New South Wales, with Tullibardine farm manager Morgan Gilmour and daughter Harriet, 6, Narrikup.
A feminine Angus heifer and a muscly Limousin bull vied for top honours in the WA Santa Gertrudis Cattlemen's Association sponsored champion interbreed calf during last week's Perth Royal Show.

