A steer that achieved a perfect score of 100 out of 100 points, believed to be a first for this annual carcase competition, has been named the 2023 Perth Royal Show grand champion carcase.
Adding to the uniqueness, the exhibitor and the sire that produced the top carcase in the field of 81 eligible exhibits, were both repeat performers from last year.
Murdoch University made it back-to-back wins for the ultimate carcase prize, again with a son of black Limousin AI sire Stetson, but this time the dam was one of its Monterey blood commercial Murray Grey cows, (last year's grand champion was from one of its Monterey blood Angus cows).
It capped off another brilliant showing for the renowned educator, which also claimed the reserve grand champion carcase title and won four of the available 10 broad ribbons on the hook, having won seven of the available 10 broad ribbons on the hoof with its 13 entries earlier in the week.
Of those 10 carcase broad ribbons, four also went to the other standout performer on the hook, WA College of Agriculture - Denmark and its Inlet Views cattle enterprise, which exhibited 22 head.
Across the board steers dominated the major placings, with only one of the 10 carcase broad ribbons going to a heifer, a Square Meater-Dexter cross shown by Kelmscott Senior High School.
Judge Lauren Smith, co-innovation manager at Australian Meat Processor Corporation, Bunbury, who had to travel to four different abattoirs to assess the carcases, said while there were some exceptional individuals this year, the Murdoch University winner did stand out.
"The moment I saw the carcase hanging up I thought wow, this one is pretty special," Ms Smith said.
"So it was no surprise the data confirmed what my eye was telling me."
Ms Smith said she used the National MSA and Ausmeat Standard to grade the carcases and then a model based on quality and yield to get a score matched to industry parameters.
"The champion carcase had very good muscle definition, very high marbling and excellent fat cover," she said.
The grand champion, which was also the champion mediumweight carcase and was judged reserve champion mediumweight on the hoof, was from an eye appealing 405kg grey steer, which produced a dressing percentage (DP) of 62.1 per cent, fats of 10mm at P8 and 7mm rib, fat distribution score (FDS) of 5, eye muscle area (EMA) of 98cm2, pH of 5.3 and MSA marbling score (MSA M) of 400.
The reserve grand champion carcase, also shown by Murdoch University, came from a 384kg steer sired by a home bred son of Stetson and out of one of its Angus females, which measured DP 61.9pc, P8 9mm, rib 7mm rib, EMA 82cm2, FDS 5, pH 5.51 and MSA M 300 to record a score of 91.21 points.
The third highest scoring carcase on 90.94 points was the champion extra heavyweight, a 604kg purebred ET bred Limousin steer by JYF Chunk shown by WA College of Agriculture- Denmark, Inlet Views and bred by Morrisvale Limousin stud, Narrikup, with figures of DP 60.8pc, P8 8mm, rib 7mm rib, EMA 110cm2, FDS 4, pH 5.53 and MSA M 350.
A whisker behind on 90.83 points was the reserve champion extra heavyweight, a 558kg purebred red factor Charolais by Liberty Red Dirt Road, shown by the Yost family, Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs, Toodyay, which measured DP 59.1pc, P8 10mm, rib 12mm rib, EMA 93cm2, FDS 4, pH 5.64 and MSA M 260.
With a score of 90.74 points, the reserve champion mediumweight carcase award went to WA College of Agriculture - Denmark, Inlet Views with a 443kg Limousin-Angus cross steer bought from a local commercial herd which tested DP 61.5pc, P8 7mm, rib 6mm rib, EMA 86cm2, FDS 2, pH 5.3 and MSA M 310.
WA College of Agriculture - Denmark, Inlet Views, also shone out in the heavyweight carcase category, taking the champion sash on 89.14 points with a 506kg Limousin-Angus cross steer from the same commercial herd which produced figures of DP 58.5pc, P8 9mm, rib 6mm rib, EMA 88cm2, FDS 3, pH 5.69 and MSA M 240.
The reserve champion heavyweight carcase award had to be decided by extending scores to two decimal points after four carcases finished on equal points when scores were rounded at one decimal point - a Simmental-Angus, a Limousin and a Murray Grey cross from WA College of Agriculture - Denmark, Inlet Views and a Limousin-Angus from Murdoch University.
It was the 520kg Simmental-Angus sourced from a second local commercial herd and prepared by WA College of Agriculture - Denmark, Inlet Views, which prevailed on 88.37 points with figures of DP 57.7pc, P8 7mm, rib 6mm rib, EMA 88cm2, FDS 4, pH 5.48 and MSA M 270.
The reserve champion lightweight carcase award went to the only heifer to feature in the broad ribbons, a 325kg Square Meater-Dexter cross sired by Preston Rise Rocky, bred and shown by Kelmscott Senior High School which amassed 88.68 points with figures of DP 44.8pc, P8 6mm, rib 6mm rib, EMA 59cm2, FDS 5, pH 5.62 and with easily the highest marbling score at MSA M 560.
Five teams contested the Rob Millner Trophy for the champion interbreed team of three steers gaining highest points on the hoof and the hook and this year Limousin prepared by WA College of Agriculture - Denmark, Inlet Views and bred by Morrisvale Limousin stud, Narrikup, came up trumps.
Speaking at the awards presentation, Ms Smith said there were some outstanding carcases in this year's competition as well as some very fat ones.
"We saw some excellent marbling in some of the extra heavyweights which is pretty hard to do and there were also some very good lightweights this year as well," Ms Smith said.
