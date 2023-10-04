Farm Weekly
Perfect score for Limousin-Murray Grey at Perth Royal Show carcase comp

By Wendy Gould
October 5 2023 - 10:00am
Murdoch University farm manager Crystal Henderson (centre) was presented with the ribbons for grand champion (mediumweight) and reserve grand champion (lightweight) carcases by sponsor representative, Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia and judge Lauren Smith, co-innovation manager, Australian Meat Processor Corporation, Bunbury.
A steer that achieved a perfect score of 100 out of 100 points, believed to be a first for this annual carcase competition, has been named the 2023 Perth Royal Show grand champion carcase.

