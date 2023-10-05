Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Bogasari Flour Mills major importer of Aussie grains

By Jasmine Peart
October 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bogasari quality control manager Naila Huriati (left), with quality and product development analyst Herni Susanto, quality control analyst Tiffany Claudia, deputy director Erwin Sudharma and quality control analyst Jessica Yulita with trial bread they have made from Bogasari flour.
Bogasari quality control manager Naila Huriati (left), with quality and product development analyst Herni Susanto, quality control analyst Tiffany Claudia, deputy director Erwin Sudharma and quality control analyst Jessica Yulita with trial bread they have made from Bogasari flour.

Indonesia and Asia's demand for flour products continues to grow, so it is only fitting that one of the biggest flour mills in the world is on the shores of Jakarta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.