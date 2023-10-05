During the Grower Study Tour, WA graingrowers had the opportunity to meet and mingle with key industry leaders and players in Australia's international grain trade. WA farmers were invited to dinner with the Australia Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, Penny Williams, at her residence. The night was a great opportunity for growers to learn more about Indonesia's requirements for trade and the work the Australian Government was doing for Australian farmers. Other dinners included with the Consul-General in Ho Chi Minh City and key customers such as Bogasari. CBH board director Natalie Browning (left), with Australia Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams, Nukarni grower Kate Caughey and Tammin farmer Jayne York.