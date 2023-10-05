The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Western Panel Tour visited locations between Konnongorring and Yuna in the northern agricultural region from September 11-14.
The panel met with local growers, grower group representatives, researchers and advisers in a range of locations including farms and trial sites.
Topics discussed included soil amelioration, canola establishment, sowing times, grain legumes and farming systems.
GRDC board members, staff and panel members from other grain growing regions across Australia also joined the tour, taking the opportunity to gain a firsthand understanding of local and regional challenges in WA.
