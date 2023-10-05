Farm Weekly
Road upgrades an ongoing effort

By Perri Polson
October 5 2023 - 6:00pm
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti says road safety requires ongoing effort and investments.
The State government has announced a $19 million dollar spend towards road upgrades and fixes.

