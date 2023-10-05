With the temperature soaring over the 30 degree mark, the dust billowing up from the dry ground and the flies out in force, auctioneer Chris Hartley kicked the sale off at the Kondinin saleyards at 11.30am and had worked through the 5466 Merino ewes, aged from lambs through to 4.5 year olds and including a pen of 138 wether lambs, by 12.15pm.