By the end of the four-and-a-half hour marathon selling effort from Elders auctioneers James Culleton and Graeme Curry, the 65 registered buyers at the sale from the local area and as far away as Condingup, Dandaragan and the Eastern States, plus another 12 active online bidders on AuctionsPlus from across Australia, had cleared 413 of the 445 rams offered under the hammer to a top of $6400 and an average of $1586.