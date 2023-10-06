It was another huge day at Kojonup last week when the Heggaton family hosted its annual BreedersBEST Genetics on-property sale.
Producers chasing performance bred terminal and maternal genetics were out in force and when they walked into the shed, they were spoilt for choice and they bid up accordingly.
And while it didn't break any records this year, it was still a very strong sale with prices topping at $6400 for a Poll Dorset ram.
The Heggatons offered a 445 strong line-up of Poll Dorset, White Suffolk, Kojak and Prolific ram through Elders and Nutrien Livestock and buyers came from far and wide to get their hands on the genetics.
The impressive line-up of rams showed the work and investment stud principals Craig and Liz Heggaton have put into their breeding programs and all four breeds received strong support which resulted in a 93 per cent clearance of the rams under the hammer.
By the end of the four-and-a-half hour marathon selling effort from Elders auctioneers James Culleton and Graeme Curry, the 65 registered buyers at the sale from the local area and as far away as Condingup, Dandaragan and the Eastern States, plus another 12 active online bidders on AuctionsPlus from across Australia, had cleared 413 of the 445 rams offered under the hammer to a top of $6400 and an average of $1586.
On AuctionsPlus there were 554 online bids placed, resulting in 37 rams being sold through the platform.
While the prices were back compared to last year, the number of rams offered and sold was up and come the end of the selling season it will be one of few sales to achieve this feat.
In comparison, last year the Heggatons offered 421 rams and sold 398 to a top of $8000 and an average of $2584.
Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael O'Neill said the sale went extremely well considering the position of the industry at present and there was interest in all four breeds.
"It was a very good presentation of rams across all breeds, which were backed up with excellent figures," Mr O'Neill said.
"Buyers supported all four breeds throughout the sale which helped achieve a very good clearance for the large offering.
"High indexing animals received extra competition, especially in the maternal breeds, especially those carrying genetic fat.
"The stud breeders present that were looking for new sires appeared to be focused on rams with the better eating quality traits and this also filtered through to the commercial buyers in the terminal rams."
Equally as happy with the sale result was Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis.
Mr Addis said the sale offered a great selection of prime lamb sires across the shed to suit all prime lamb enterprises.
"The rams presented very well across all four breeds and carried industry relevant Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV)," Mr Addis said.
"To clear more than 90pc of the offering was an outstanding achievement given market and season conditions.
"Overall it was a great result for the BreedersBEST team."
Mr Heggaton said following last year's very buoyant sale, it was pleasing to see that all purchasers were able to fill their requirements at more realistic prices given the current economic situation in the sheep industry.
"We had excellent support from long term clients and a number of new clients," Mr Heggaton said.
"The better sheep sold very strongly and given the extra numbers penned we were extremely happy to sell more rams this year than last."
First to go under the hammer was the line-up of 119 Sherwood Poll Dorsets and there was solid competition on these from a long list of return buyers.
By the end of the run, 115 rams had sold under the hammer to 21 different buyers, including one Victorian buyer on AuctionsPlus, to the sale's overall top price of $6400 and for an average of $1458.
Achieving the $6400 top price not only in the run but in the sale, was a long-bodied, well-muscled sire in pen 17.
Bidding started at $1800 on the classy ram and from there the price quickly raced up to more than $5000 as Mr Culleton fielded bids from all around the shed.
Eventually it was the Edwards family, Tellarup Brook Poll Dorset stud, Manjimup, which prevailed and was written in the clerking sheets as the buyer at $6400.
Kim Edwards said they were looking for a new stud sire which they could use in their stud which would benefit their clients and this ram ticked the boxes in terms of its structure and figures.
"He is a structurally very sound ram, with good feet, good stretch in the neck and a good shoulder setting," Mr Edwards said.
"He also has a very good set of figures, especially for growth, which was what we wanted."
The ET-bred ram, which is by Felix 190141 and out of Sherwood 200674, had ASBVs of 0.53 birthweight (BWT), 12.51 weaning weight (WWT), 19.59 post weaning weight (PWWT), 2.52 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), -0.06 post weaning fat (PFAT) and a TCP index of 162.34.
With these figures the ram ranks in the top 1pc for WWT, PWWT and the TCP index as well as the top 10pc for PEMD.
The second top price in the run was $3200 paid by Chrome Sheep Stud, Hamilton, Victoria, for an ET-bred Felix 190141 son that was out of Sherwood 200055.
This ram ranked in the top 1pc for WWT (12.7), PWWT (19.65) and the TCP index (162.18) as well as top 5pc for PEMD (3.45).
Along with purchasing this ram, the Hamilton-based stud also picked up a second Poll Dorset sire at $1400, which was an ET-bred son of Pepperton 200303 that ranked in the top 5pc for WWT, PWWT and the TCP index.
Another stud to purchase from the line-up was the Elspeth stud, Popanyinning.
It paid the third top price in the run of $2400 for an ET-bred ram by Felix 190141 which ranks in the top 1pc for WWT, PWWT and the TCP index.
There were two buyers that claimed the volume buyer title in the run, purchasing 15 sires.
Paying the highest average of these was long-term client Bill O'Keeffe, KR & DH O'Keeffe, Gnowangerup, who averaged $1693 across his team of 15 which topped at $2000.
The team included a very special ram, whose proceeds were being donated by the Heggaton family to the Shearing for Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity for Breast Cancer Research - WA and Mr O'Keeffe purchased it at $1800.
Mr O'Keeffe, who will this year join 1800 first-cross (F1) Prolific-Merino ewes and 1800 Merino ewes to Poll Dorsets for two different lambings (March and July), said the bloodline had proven its worth on his property for many years and that was why he continues to source rams from the stud.
"The Sherwood rams breed good long lambs with good growth rates," Mr O'Keeffe said.
When selecting his rams Mr O'Keeffe said he was looking for sires with good stretch and a good undercarriage.
"I also wanted rams that had close to a zero fat figure and good growth figures," he said.
Fellow long-term buyers the Mead family, GR & SL Mead, Chowerup, also purchased 15 rams, paying a high of $1900 twice and an average of $1453.
The next biggest buyers in the run were James Kelly, JE Kelly & Co, Kojonup, who purchased 14 rams to a top of $1700 and an average of $1079, while the Bungey family, Highdenup Farms, Borden, averaged $1460 over a team of 10 that topped at $1800.
Buyer of eight years, Dave Fox with the assistance of sons William and George, I & D Fox, Dandaragan, again bought at the top end of the market paying to a top of $2000 and average of $1400 for a team of five rams.
Mr Fox said he was looking for long, fleshy, well-structured rams with good weaning weights.
This year the Fox family will join 4000 F1 Prolific-Merino ewes to Poll Dorset rams for a May lambing.
Mr Fox said they try to turn as many of their lambs as possible straight off mum.
"This year we have already sold half of our lambs (3500 head) direct to the abattoirs," Mr Fox said.
"The majority have gone airfreight but we have sold some as tradeweights."
Other strong supporters of the run included Dunleath Farm, Darkan, which averaged $1011 over a team of nine, while MA Milne & Co, Borden, secured eight at a $1500 average and JR & G Schinzig & Sons, Kojonup, purchased six at a $1150 average.
After the run of Poll Dorset rams, the sale then moved on to an offering of 70 Sherwood White Suffolks which sold to a top of $2000.
When the final White Suffolk had been sold, the clerking sheets showed 67 of the 70 rams had been sold under the hammer to 10 buyers at an average of $1209.
Recording the $2000 top price in the offering was a well-balanced sire in lot 124 when it sold to return buyer Dan Zadow, WR & PC Zadow, Kojonup.
The ET-bred ram is by Ashmore 170986 and out of Sherwood 190867.
It has ASBVs of 0.35 BWT, 11.84 WWT, 19.05 PWWT, 3.0 PEMD, 0.23 PFAT and a 164.86 TCP index.
At these values it is ranked in the top 1pc for PWWT and the TCP index as well as top 5pc for WWT and top 10pc for PEMD.
Mr Zadow said he liked the ram as it was a nice big sire with a good set of figures across the board.
"It had good growth and good eye muscle figures which I was looking for," Mr Zadow said.
Along with buying the top-priced White Suffolk ram, Mr Zadow purchased another four White Suffolks to finish with a team of five at an average of $1600.
Mr Zadow, who likes the White Suffolk breed for its clean face and good growth rates, will join 4500-5000 Merino ewes to White Suffolk rams this year.
He said they were keeping their joining numbers the same despite where the market is at.
"I don't see the value in running the ewes dry, we are better to get a lamb out of them, as it is still worth something," Mr Zadow said.
"There is no point in throwing the baby out with the bath water yet, we will wait and see what happens."
Other buyers to buy at the top end included D Owen Gaze & Co, which purchased three rams to a top of $1700 (second top price) and an average of $1333 while Glenorchy Estate, Gnowangerup, secured seven rams to a top of $1700 twice and an average of $1486.
The biggest buyer in the run was United Enterprises, Kojonup, which collected a team of 21 rams at an average of $1090 and a top of $1300, while the next biggest and the only other buyer to purchase a double figure team was Kunmallup Pastoral Co, Woodanilling, which averaged $1117 across a team of 12 that topped at $1300 twice.
Other good supporters in the run were Hardie Nominees, Narrogin, which averaged $1300 over five rams and Winton Park, Tambellup, which averaged $1275 over four sires.
Like in past years when the sale moved into the maternal ram breeds and kicked off with an offering of 160 Kojak rams, it went up a notch and the selling team were kept on its toes as bids came in from not only around the shed but also strongly on AuctionsPlus.
The increased offering of 160 Kojak rams received good competition from start to finish, resulting in 148 selling under the hammer to 19 buyers in the shed and another eight operating on AuctionsPlus, to the overall second top price of $5100 and an average of $1884.
Attracting the breed's $5100 top price tag was the first ram offered in the Kojak run.
In the pen the ram showed plenty of growth and scale which resulted in many interested parties raising their hand to bid on the upstanding ram.
But in the end it was returning buyer, the Harvey family, Green Gables Pty Ltd, Kojonup, which runs a full shedding flock, that prevailed and took home the ram.
The ET-bred ram has maternal ASBVs of 0.04 BWT, 7.86 WWT, 12.03 PWWT, 1.19 PEMD, -0.08 PFAT and a MCP index of 128.96.
Buyer Will Harvey said the ram was a nice, big, upstanding ram.
"He is a good shedder and good figures across the board," Mr Harvey said.
"He has everything we want for our flock."
Not only did the Harvey family purchase the top-priced ram, it also secured the $4900 second top-priced Kojak sire.
This twin-born ram has maternal ASBVs of 0.20 BWT, 10.41 WWT, 15.28 PWWT, 0.18 PEMD, -0.90 PFAT and a MCP index of 132.79 and it was its big growth figures which attracted Mr Harvey to it.
Also heading to the Harvey's property were another two Kojak rams, meaning they went home with a team of four at an average of $3800.
Mr Harvey said they have been using Kojaks for more than 10 years and believed they were a good all round sheep.
"We like their fertility and they are also very good shedders," Mr Harvey said.
"Their carcase traits are also getting better and better every year."
The four rams the Harvey family purchased will be used in its nucleus flock of 1200 ewes to breed rams for their own use.
Mr Harvey said they drop their lambs in June and aim to sell 80-90pc straight off their mothers to WAMMCO.
"Our first lambs will go at the end of October and ideally we want them all gone by Christmas," Mr Harvey said.
The third top price in the run was $4700 bid by a Victorian buyer based at Quambatook operating on AuctionsPlus, which had already purchased three Poll Dorset sires.
Attracting the $4700 price tag was a twin-born ram with ASBVs of 0.19 BWT, 10.25 WWT, 15.1 PWWT, 0.12 PEMD, -0.26 PFAT and a MCP index of 129.59.
Along with purchasing this Kojak sire, the buyer also purchased another four Kojaks to finish with a team of five at an average of $2560.
Chrome Sheep Stud also operated in this section of the sale and purchased at the top end.
It picked up two rams at $4500 and $3900.
Its $4500 purchase has ASBVs of -0.01 BWT, 7.28 WWT, 11.17 PWWT, 1.63 PEMD, 0.84 PFAT and a MCP index of 129.52.
There were a number of buyers operating on AuctionsPlus which purchased at the top end of the market.
An Epsom-based Victorian buyer purchased three rams at a $4100 average, while one from Ballyrogan, Victoria, secured four at a $3000 average and one based at Forbes, New South Wales, averaged $3575 over four.
Back in the shed, those operating at the higher end of the prices and buying sizeable teams included Minyulo Grazing, Dandaragan, which purchased seven to a high of $3100 twice and an average of $2400, while Fairbanks Farming, Kojonup, went home with seven to a top of $2200 and an average of $1957 and
JE Kelly & Co, collected five at a $1920 average and to a top of $2300 twice.
Wayne Smith, buying for J & J Glasfurd, Dandaragan, had a major influence on the run not only in terms of numbers but also price.
Mr Smith worked his way through the catalogue looking for rams with good structures and feet, as well as worm resistance and good growth.
By the end of the run he had purchased 20 rams to a top of $3600 twice and an average of $2130 for the Dandaragan enterprise which has purchased from the sale before.
Like in the White Suffolk run, United Enterprises was the biggest buyer.
This time the Kojonup-based enterprise picked up 29 rams to a top of $1500 twice and an average of $1062.
The only other buyer to purchase a double figure team in the run was return buyer GS & B Martin, Wickepin, which purchased 11 rams to a top of $1600 and an average of $1136.
The Prolific rams were the last offered and like the rest of the sale, the competition was solid throughout.
This year the Heggatons offered 96 rams in this section, 20 rams less than last year, and by the end of the run the auctioneering team had cleared 83 of them under the hammer to 13 buyers in the shed and another three on AuctionsPlus to a top of $3900 and an average of $1536.
Buying the $3900 top-priced ram was return buyer, the Newbey family, Newbey Brothers, Broomehill, who were also buyers of two of the top-priced rams last year.
Commanding the $3900 bid of the Newbey family was a twin-born, 23.9 micron ram in lot 421.
It had maternal ASBVs of 0.29 BWT, 8.41 WWT, 12.16 PWWT, 1.27 PEMD, 0.02 PFAT and a MCP index of 147.4.
Buyer Scott Newbey said they picked the ram out as it had a good index as well as a good muscle figure.
"We look at the catalogue before we get to the sale and pick out a group of rams based on their figures to inspect when we get there," Mr Newbey said.
"We first look at the MCP index, then the muscle and fat values to get our shortlist.
"Once we get our shortlist, then at the sale we make sure the rams we have picked out have good feet and structures."
Along with securing the top-priced ram in the run the Newbey family, who have been buying Prolific rams for more than five years, purchased another four rams to finish with five at an average of $2700.
Also part of the Newbey's team was the run's $3700 second top price ram which had ASBVs of 0.26 BWT, 6.54 WWT, 10.18 PWWT, 1.61 PEMD, -0.15 PFAT and a MCP index of 146.47.
Mr Newbey said they liked the Prolific breed for its fertility, fecundity and growth.
"We also like them as we are able to join them to our Merino ewes and produce a good F1 ewe," Mr Newbey said.
"The F1 ewe produces a good finished wether lamb that grows and sells well."
Mr Newbey said despite the current market situation it was going to be business as usual for them when it came to their joinings this year.
"Our family has been running sheep for more than 150 years in WA so we have seen the good and bad over time and we are still here, so we aren't going to change anything now," he said.
This season the Newbey family will join 3000 F1 ewes to Suffolk sires from its own registered Skyfall stud, for mainly a July lambing.
Any of their older ewes which aren't scanned in lamb for a July lambing after running with the rams for a short 18-day joining are given a second chance with the rams alongside their ewe lambs for an August/September lambing.
Also buying in the top price bracket was Strathmore Trust, Dandaragan, which purchased five rams to a top of $3500 and an average of $1880, while CB McAlpine, Mt Barker, averaged $2271 over a team of seven that topped at $3100.
The volume buyer in the run was Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby, who carried a buying order for Yarrawonga Pastoral, Harden, NSW.
By the end of the offering, Mr Crosby had picked up 16 rams under the hammer for the NSW account to a top of $1800 and an average of $1056.
Mr Crosby said he was chasing rams with a good type, positive growth and white wools.
After purchasing Poll Dorset rams Dave Fox and his sons Williams and George were back in the action when the Prolific rams went under the hammer.
In this section they purchased 11 rams to a top of $2200 and an average of $1445.
Mr Fox said here he was looking for rams with good structural soundness and good wool types that were less than 23 micron.
This year the Foxes will join 2000 ewes to Prolific sires.
Other buyers to have an influence on the run included Hardie Nominees, Narrogin, which purchased eight to a top of $1400 twice and an average of $1175, while Kingussie Farming, Dumbleyung, Black Spur Farms, Buffalo, Victoria and David Hallett Nominees, Boyup Brook, all bought five rams at averages of $1660, $1660 and $1100 respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.