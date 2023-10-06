Dry and warm conditions have prompted the Grains Industry of Western Australia (GIWA) to downgrade its forecasts yet again for the 2023 harvest.
The latest estimate is for WA grain producers to yield 15,504,000 tonnes, down from 16,946,000t estimated in August and a massive drop from 18,139,000t predicted back in July.
GIWA said rain across large areas of the grainbelt a couple of weeks ago halted the dramatic slide in grain yield potential that was occurring in the northern regions and improved the prospects for growers in the southern regions.
It said the 1.46mt drop in crop potential would have been more had it not been for the most recent rain.
The rain was too late for many crops in the low rainfall regions of the Geraldton and Kwinana north east port zones, while crops that were hanging on will benefit with a slight lift in potential and a significant lift in grain quality potential.
For many growers, the rain has changed their prospects from a negative profit year to breakeven or slight profit.
Crops in the low to medium rainfall zones in the central and southern grain growing regions will now hold potential grain yield to be close to 10-year averages rather than recent averages.
Crops in the higher rainfall zones, along the west coast in the Kwinana zones and Albany port zone, and including the south coastal Albany and Esperance port zones, are now back on track for grain production close to recent averages.
High screenings in cereals in the drier areas were shaping up as being a major issue prior to the rain.
In response to lack of spring rain and low sub-soil moisture reserves, crops were dropping tillers and reducing the available grain production sites in the heads.
The latest rain will increase yields slightly, as well as push many crops into the higher priced grain brackets.
The majority of the grain crops have escaped significant frost damage.
There are pockets of both stem frost and flower frost, although the impact on total grain production is expected to be minimal.
Crops in the southern areas will still be vulnerable over the next few weeks which could push production estimates lower.
GIWA said other than that, even without further significant rainfall, current production estimates should hold.
The recent rainfall arrived too late for the northern parts of the region.
For some paddocks in the very dry areas that had a bit of green left, it may help with screenings and a possible improvement of 100-200 kilograms per hectare.
In the western regions, where grain yield potential is higher, it will hold the grain yield potential that was there.
There was a huge amount of damage from the wind that arrived with the rains.
Some paddocks with very droughted crops and weak stems lost up to 50 per cent of the heads.
The heavier clay and clay loam soils will not contribute much grain to the zone this year.
While the wind with the rain was unpleasant, GIWA said the net result of the rain would be a positive for the region and on a more positive note, the well-managed ameliorated soils have again performed exceptionally well, with some paddocks looking like they may yield close to one tonne per hectare on around 100 millimetres of growing season rainfall.
There has been less rain in the region than the very dry 2007 year where the zone produced 1.5mt of total grain.
This year, the crops on the lighter soils will produce double 2007's grain yields.
The canola from Morawa to Dalwallinu has mostly failed and those paddocks that were not sprayed out will yield less than 0.5t/ha because of low rainfall and the wind snapping the stems on the lighter crops.
The canola is doing well in the western areas, even with minimal rainfall.
The coastal strip will produce the bulk of the grain in the Geraldton port zone, together with the low rainfall regions along the strip through Mullewa that received 90-100mm rainfall back in March.
Rainfall from the latest falls was around the 20mm mark in western areas, but quickly fell off to below double digits in the eastern areas.
Rain in the western zone has made a massive difference and will add tonnes and quality.
In the eastern areas, the rain will add more to quality than tonnes.
The strong winds prior to the rain caused damage to many crops from either lodging or head loss.
GIWA said the historically ameliorated soils from 2008, 2009 and 2010, which have been ameliorated again with different machinery, are producing remarkable results on minimal rainfall and are likely to see average yields achieved, with some paddocks performing above average.
It said there was not enough rain for the heavier clay soils this year and the heavy country close to Moora that was normally reliable, will be below average.
North and south of Moora, along the Midlands Road, the situation is similar, with growers in the normally reliable rainfall areas well down on historical averages.
Canola aphids in western parts have built up in numbers late in the season.
There has also been some frost damage to the barley crops, although the impact overall for the region will be minimal.
Crops in the hills and east in a line towards Cunderdin are looking great due to the 15mm or so received three weeks ago on top of the 25mm of rain two weeks ago.
These two rainfall events have noticeably perked up the crops and contributed to holding grain yield potential.
Many of these crops were showing signs of moisture stress and the rain was timely.
Further east, the crops have lost considerable potential in the past month and are looking average at best from the lack of sub soil moisture.
The recent rainfall has protected what was there and increased quality.
It has not raised yield potential, but it has stopped the slide.
Stem frost from a couple of very cold nights in late August occurred in the low-lying areas around Kellerberrin, Bruce Rock, Merredin and Narembeen.
Many growers didn't register this as a problem at the time, but the damage is becoming apparent now.
The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but due to the isolated nature of the affected areas, it is not expected to have a significant impact on overall tonnage for the zone.
The line north of Goomalling across to Wyalkatchem, Trayning to north of Merredin - where the rainfall has been low all year - is vastly different to further south and crops in these areas will be down on long-term average grain yields.
South of this line, crops will be closer to recent averages.
While the recent rain has turned prospects around, the forecast of dry warm weather to come could still take the top end potential off some of the later crops.
This region has definitely been on the slide over the past month and growers were bracing for a poor profit result.
The recent rain has arrested the slide in potential grain yield and crops that were still green and filling grain will get a slight kick in yield and a big kick in grain quality.
In a lot of cases, the rain has turned around a year to forget into one of breakeven or slight profit.
In the very low rainfall areas of the region particularly around the fringes of the zone, crops had already been sprayed out or were too far gone to benefit from the rain.
GIWA said there were better than average growing conditions throughout the growing season - except for a dry spell mid-winter - and the crops were looking fantastic.
The region around Williams has had a great year and received upwards of 30-40mm of rain a couple of weeks ago.
Darkan was also a little bit dry throughout winter but received 25-30mm rain recently.
Further south east to Kojonup, Frankland and Mt Barker has been wetter and there is more waterlogging that is going to reduce the top end potential of affected paddocks.
GIWA said despite this, many of the paddocks emerging from the waterlogging were looking well and generally grain yields will be on par with the past few excellent years for the zone.
It said further east around Tambellup and Cranbrook was also looking fantastic.
The early-sown canola has dropped a lot of flowers and it won't be long until these crops are ready for swathing.
There have been some late sclerotinia infections in the canola as many of the planned fungicide applications were not completed earlier because there were little to no signs of infection.
Some paddocks that were sprayed early are still showing late sclerotinia infections - a reflection of the year
Wheat flag leaf is out, some early heads have emerged and more will emerge this week.
Powdery mildew has been observed in the past 10 days in dense crops with a high nitrogen background, although GIWA said these have had a curative spray now.
Barley is flowering and there is some evidence of net blotch, most of which has also had a fungicide application.
There was a frost event a few weeks back when the early wheat crops were close to flowering, so some damage is expected in low lying areas of the landscape.
The barley crops appear to have managed to escape the worst of this frost event.
GIWA said canola was missing seeds in some pods but it was wonderful at compensating for those seed losses and grain yield loss is expected to be minimal.
Frost will still be a threat for the next three weeks as many crops are still at vulnerable stages of development.
Growers have been increasingly adopting deep ploughing and other soil amelioration treatments and these areas are standing out, justifying the cost.
The coastal regions of the zone have been wet all year, with significant areas of waterlogging.
The region did not receive the higher rainfall totals that areas further west received from the last series of weather fronts, and this will help dry things out.
GIWA said despite this, the crops seem to have handled the waterlogging well, as is the case further west in the zone, with only small areas lost.
The dry areas east of Katanning and north of the ranges have continued to improve to a point where growers are likely to return close to long-term averages rather than recent averages.
These crops have turned around in the past six weeks and are now looking good.
This is also the case with the other pockets of heavy country that was slow to germinate.
Further to the east on the border of the Esperance port zone, there has been frost in low lying areas around Pingrup.
GIWA said the region would not return the totals of last year due to the mixed nature of the crop growth, although with still some growing season to go, if crops continue to improve, prospects for most growers would end up better than was thought possible a month or two ago.
Recent rains in the eastern portions of the region have allowed predicted yield to land closer to long-term average, as opposed to the projected below average prior to September's rainfall.
GIWA said the western areas closer to Narrogin were looking as good as it can get - with slightly above average yields predicted.
There have been isolated pockets of frost near Varley and east of Hyden, mostly affecting early sown barley in sand seams and low-lying valleys.
In isolated patches, it has been estimated to be about 60pc damage, but in other areas away from this, the damage doesn't seem to be as bad.
Crops in the region are now mostly past the major frost risk period and the region has once again escaped significant frost damage for the third year in a row.
Grain production in the region will not hit the highs of last year, although it will be a solid contributor to WA's total tonnage.
Hay is being cut from the east to the west, with areas around Hyden starting a few weeks ago.
There are some late budworm infestations in lupins and canola, however, most grubs are small and not yet at economic thresholds to warrant a spray.
Aphids have also been around, but not in concerning numbers.
Disease levels haven't been too bad in all crops.
There has been a bit of powdery mildew in wheat, but the hot weather two weeks ago knocked a lot of that on the head.
This area has been a "mixed bag" all year, says GIWA and nothing has changed in the past month.
The areas around Beaumont have been described as exceptional.
The areas west of Salmon Gums, Grass Patch and north west of Cascades that have been dry all year, are going backwards fast, particularly on the heavy country.
These drier areas are only expecting cereal grain yields of 1-1.5t/ha.
The area around Gibson and the very wet coastal strip is still wet, and some waterlogged areas have been resown.
Crops are patchy and will be down on yield from recent years.
The sandplain country is holding up better than the heavy country, although there are some fears the shallow roots and hot days in some areas may affect yield potential, however, the crops look quite good in general.
With such a mixed bag overall, the region is expected to be around 30pc down on tonnage from last year.
Most of the zone received less rainfall than other areas of the grainbelt, with many growers throwing less than 10mm out of the rain gauge.
There were pockets of hail and some wind damage from the weather front that went through two weeks ago which caused isolated damage to some crops.
There are isolated pockets of frost showing up now, although the areas are not widespread.
Swathing has just started in Beaumont on early crops and desiccation was expected to start last week.
Disease levels in all crops have been low.
There are the odd aphid and some budworm around, although few crops have needed an insecticide application.
