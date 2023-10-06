Farm Weekly
Drying season downgrades crop potential

October 6 2023 - 11:00am
WA grain producers are expected to yield 15,504,000 tonnes of grain this harvest.
Dry and warm conditions have prompted the Grains Industry of Western Australia (GIWA) to downgrade its forecasts yet again for the 2023 harvest.

