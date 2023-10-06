The inaugural annual general meeting of the CBH Shareholders' Association will be held at the Narembeen Club on Wednesday, October 18 at 1.30pm.
The organisation was formed by a small group of concerned graingrowers last October.
Chairman Bill Cowan said the group had grown over the past 12 months because of increased concern from graingrowers about rising costs and falling grain prices.
He said grain prices will rise and fall.
"Not only must the system be capable of delivering large harvests to customers within nine months, it must do so with increasing cost efficiency.
"CBH has a crucial role in developing the least cost path to port"
"The cost efficiency of CBH is fundamental to the profitability and viability of Western Australian graingrowers."
Mr Cowan said his members strongly supported CBH and that improvements were vital.
