First AGM for CBH shareholder group

October 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Shareholders say CBH has a crucial role in developing the least cost path to port.
The inaugural annual general meeting of the CBH Shareholders' Association will be held at the Narembeen Club on Wednesday, October 18 at 1.30pm.

