Indonesian demand for Australian flour is strong

By Jasmine Peart
Updated October 6 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Bogasari quality control manager Naila Huriati (left), with quality and product development analyst Herni Susanto, quality control analyst Tiffany Claudia, deputy director Erwin Sudharma and quality control analyst Jessica Yulita with trial bread they have made from Bogasari flour.
Indonesia and Asia's demand for flour products continues to grow.

