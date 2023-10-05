Farm Weekly
Celebrations reflect on Rabobank Moora's anniversary

October 5 2023 - 8:00pm
Brad Sinclair (left), Koojan, caught up with John Glasfurd, Dandaragan.
Rabobank's Moora branch celebrated its 20th anniversary recently, providing an opportunity for the bank's Central Wheatbelt clients and guests to gather and mark the occasion at the local Jeanne d'Moore Cafe.

