Rabobank's Moora branch celebrated its 20th anniversary recently, providing an opportunity for the bank's Central Wheatbelt clients and guests to gather and mark the occasion at the local Jeanne d'Moore Cafe.
Rabobank regional manager Steve Kelly shared with the crowd the history of Rabobank - globally and locally.
Rabo client council member Blayn Carlshausen spoke about the role of the client councils.
These councils are groups of innovative, foward-thinking clients who help the bank direct resources to the local and industry issues where it is most needed via the Rabo Community Fund.
Graeme Marriott (left), Dandaragan, enjoyed the evening with Jono and Katilin Glasfurd, Dandaragan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.