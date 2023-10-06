Farm Weekly
Home/News

Seymour Park Poll Merino tops $10,500

By Wendy Gould
October 6 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $10,500 top-priced ram were Elders stud stock specialist Nathan King (left), Seymour Park co-principal Clinton Blight and buyers Warwick Teakle, his grandson Callum and son Nathan, Walkindyer stud, Northampton.
With the $10,500 top-priced ram were Elders stud stock specialist Nathan King (left), Seymour Park co-principal Clinton Blight and buyers Warwick Teakle, his grandson Callum and son Nathan, Walkindyer stud, Northampton.

Buyers, both stud and commercial, continued their unwavering support for the Seymour Park Poll Merino product at the Blight family's on property ram sale at Highbury last week, pushing prices to a top of $10,500 and average of $1640 for 161 rams sold from 181 offered

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.