CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures settled at the lowest levels for three years last Friday night after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released the Quarterly Grain Stocks and Small Grains reports.
US wheat stocks were increased higher than market expectations, largely due to higher production estimates of spring wheat which is a higher protein milling wheat.
US corn and soybean stocks both came in below market expectations, however it didn't prevent CBoT corn and soybean markets respectively also finishing Friday's trading session lower.
It's important to note that these are US centric reports, and the CBoT markets are susceptible to being overly focused on US conditions rather than reflecting conditions in other parts of the world.
The reports contribute to the recent rhetoric in global grain markets.
That being US wheat crops are not large but are large enough, US corn crops are large, and Russian exports remain hefty.
These factors are keeping a weight on global grain prices.
Thankfully, to date, Australian grain prices have not yet followed this lead and remain strong relative to price indicators such as CBoT wheat.
Support for Australian prices has come from drier conditions in many parts of Australia, a full export pipeline through the backend of 2023, and resulting relatively tight Australian carry-out stocks.
In recent weeks Australian grain markets have become more sporadic with most growers having already sold their crop and buyers pausing after pushing prices higher in the past two months.
Domestic buyers and exporters are buying as they need as they juggle how much grain they have on their books, versus what they need, versus the timing of the new crop harvest.
The dynamic is seeing sporadic trade as buyers search for grain they need and jump into the market to try and buy the grain, and then retreat to the sidelines again.
It can mean growers that are wanting to sell are missing the opportunity to do so if they don't have their grain out there on offer for sale so all buyers can see it and try to buy it when they need it.
If we compare global physical values, US hard red winter wheat (similar to Australian APW1) ex the pacific northwest (PNW) ports are reportedly trading around US$288/t Free on Board.
If we add freight from the US PNW into South East Asia, and then subtract freight from South East Asia to Australia, convert to Australian dollars and subtract applicable Australian fobbing costs; US hard red winter wheat is trading at approximately A$440/t FIS WA and A$410/t track eastern Australia.
If you have grain for sale in warehouse or stored onfarm, offer it for sale on Clear Grain Exchange or igrain so all buyers can see it and you realise its true value.
For more information or to see what values are trading contact Clear Grain Exchange on 1800 000 410 or support@cgx.com.au
