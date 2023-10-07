A hero's welcome awaited growers at Vikybomi's headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, with some attendees joking they had been to weddings less extravagant.
Platters upon platters of Vietnamese food, which could comfortably feed more than 100 people, had been prepared and hand cooked for the 39 farmers on the CBH Growers Study Tour.
Overwhelmingly warm receptions were a theme throughout the trip and each CBH customer the group visited put on a feast.
However, Vikybomi chairwoman Madame Huynh Kim Chi's efforts blew everyone out of the water with her display of products made with Australian wheat flour.
The dishes ranged from the fluffiest banh mi rolls, chewy noodle soups and an array of different flavoured cakes.
There were traditional Vietnamese dishes combined with newer Western favourites, such as pancakes and waffles.
Madame Chi said she was proud to display to the WA farmers the different products her factory could make from Australian wheat flour.
Her presentation to the crowd had "Marvel: Avengers" superhero style music in the background, and it was safe to say that no one in the crowd had ever experienced anything quite like it.
Along with the CBH Study Tour participants, the event was attended by Vietnamese television crews who were extremely eager to hear from farmers whether they liked the food.
CBH exclusive agent for Vietnam market Thanh Tran was ecstatic by the reception, which Madame Chi had planned as a surprise for the tour.
Madame Chi is the third-generation owner of private family-owned Vikybomi, established in 1954, which is the biggest manufacturer of flour and ready-mixed flour in Vietnam.
The total capacity of Vikybomi's three flour factories and one prepared mix factory combine together to achieve a capacity of 1000 tonnes per day.
Vikybomi currently imports from 50,000 to 100,000t of H2 and APW wheat from Australia, with about 60 per cent of this from WA.
Vikybomi overseas business manager Tran Huynh Nha Quyen said the company planned to continue expanding, expecting to import about 150,000t of wheat from Australia next year.
"We always prioritise using Australian wheat, next year we are sure the amount that we import will be increasing," Ms Quyen said.
"We have no worries when we import from Australia."
Ms Quyen said they favoured Australian wheat because it was of a stable quality and well-suited for Vietnamese banh mi bread - which is the most demanded bakery product in Vietnam.
"We also use Australian wheat for softer sponge cakes," she said.
"The US wheat is softer than other wheat, so we often combine it with Australian or Canadian wheat."
Jennacubbine grower Lyn West was impressed not only by the reception from Vikybomi, but also that a woman was in charge of such a large corporation in a country that still struggles with gender equality.
"It was impressive and good to see Madame Chi in charge of such a large company," Ms West said.
"I've been very impressed by the leadership of women not only in CBH, but all the businesses we've been to.
"It's great to see and I admire the strength and intelligence of all these women.
"Even in the bigger companies, such as Indofood, I have noticed that there was a heavy presence of women - from business women to scientists - and they all did a great job."
Given that agriculture has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, Ms West said it was fantastic to see so many young women in agriculture earning respect.
