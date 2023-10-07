Farm Weekly
Karinya Suffolk tops show at $7400

By Jodie Rintoul and Kane Chatfield
October 7 2023 - 8:00pm
With the $7400 top priced Karinya Suffolk ram purchased by the Duff family, Cheeryna Suffolk stud, Williams, at the Perth Royal Show All Breeds Ram and Ewe Sale last week were Roy Addis (left), Nutrien Livestock Breeding, Sally Larkin, Karinya stud, Boyup Brook, Michael O'Neill, Elders Stud Stock prime lamb specialist, and Richard Phillips, Karinya stud.
A quality presentation of rams and ewes was well received by local and interstate stud buyers when they went under the hammer at last week's Perth Royal Show All Breeds Ram and Ewe Sale.

