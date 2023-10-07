Farm Weekly
Record breaking result for Warekila $19,846/ha

By Mel Williams
October 8 2023 - 10:00am
Elders senior rural real estate executive and auctioneer Simon Cheetham (left), Mount Burdett Director David Falconer, Warekila buyers Ian Hesford, Jamie Hesford and Anthony Hesford, Mount Burdett Director Bill Ryan and Elders local rural real estate specialist Rob Johnstone after the highly successful auction of Warekila.
The sale of the well-known Warekila property, near Esperance and formerly owned by Chris Reichstein, for $11.65 million last week is understood to have set a new record high price for per hectare broadacre cropping land in Western Australia.

