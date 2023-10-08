Farm Weekly
Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud sells

October 8 2023 - 2:00pm
Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer (left) holds the $105,000 second top priced ram bought through AuctionsPlus by Charlie and Lizzie Sullivan, Merton Downs SheepMaster stud, Merton, Victoria, at last year's Garnett SheepMaster ram sale. With Mr Spicer were Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud's Brian Prater, Elleker, former Elders Albany employee Peter Hassell, Elders auctioneer Nathan King, Elders Albany branch manager Travis King and Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud co-principal Neil Garnett.
Elders Rural Services and the Elders Stud Stock team has announced, following an extensive national sales campaign, the sale of the Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud flock to Charlie and Lizzie Sullivan of Merton Downs SheepMaster Stud, Merton, Victoria.

