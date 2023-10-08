Farm Weekly
Ida-Vale Western White sells to $5000

By Mel Williams
October 8 2023 - 8:00pm
With the top price Ida Vale ram, a Western White that sold for $5000, were buyer Paul Williams (left), Narrikup, stud principals Andrew Greenup and Tamesha Gardner, Elders, Kojonup livestock representative Liam Want and Sophie Greenup, Ida Vale stud.
Loyal repeat buyers turned up at Kojonup last week for Ida Vale's 30th annual production sale, highlighting the growing popularity of shedding sheep.

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

